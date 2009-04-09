My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Hiring Temporary Talent

Temporary employment is expanding beyond the typical clerical assignment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jack Longinotti has been a full-time CFO at three companies. But he also moonlights as a "temporary" CFO. These gigs have been full- and part-time, and have ranged from three months to two years.
"I tend to work at companies that are either very fast-growing and in their formative stages or have a special circumstance that needs expertise," Longinotti says. "The engagement can be very intense."

When it comes to temporary employment, most of us envision the clerical worker who answers phones, not the marketing director who parachutes in for six weeks to help launch a new product. It's hard to know how many interim executives are among the approximately 2 million Americans currently temping or employed on staff at temporary agencies. "We've never tracked that [statistic]," says Gary Steinberg, press officer for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But they're out there, and a bad economy could encourage more top-level people to temp their talents.

Crist Kolder Associates, a firm that places permanent CFOs, receives 50 unsolicited resumes daily from outplacement service firms and job hunters. "There is just so much churn out there right now, it's amazing," says Scott Simmons, a partner at Crist Kolder.

Year-over-year business is up more than 47 percent at Business Talent Group, a firm that places interim CEOs, CFOs, marketing directors and other C-level talent. The 1,500 people on BTG's roster have helped clients launch products, devise new pricing strategies and enter new markets. Even in a recession, "companies still have businesses to run," says BTG co-founder Jody Miller. "[We] offer the ability to have really targeted expertise when you need it. It's kind of a talent-on-demand notion."

Last summer, Craig Snyder was CEO of 18-employee Houston internet media company Internet Reit, which had let go its CFO and urgently needed someone with high-tech and CFO experience to help the company through an audit and appraisal process. Internet Reit approached BTG, and a week later, Longinotti was on board. He stayed through December. The cost was "very similar to what we'd pay a full-time person," says Snyder, 45. "And we were able to wind down the contract pretty effectively without having to deal with severance."

Be prepared to discuss the scope of the role, payment terms and confidentiality agreements. Interim executives want to make an impact, so share your company's shortcomings and inner workings. "You have to allow interim executives to become insiders," says Bob Stegmann, a managing partner for Tatum LLC, which sends its nearly 1,000 C-level specialists on interim assignments.

Longinotti expects to do more interim CFO work for both troubled and growing companies this year: "There are lots of opportunities."

Chris Penttila is a freelance journalist whose work has also appeared in The Costco Connection, Oregon Business magazine, QSR Magazine, TheStreet.com and other publications. She lives in the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, area, where she manages two kids, a husband and a feisty cat when she's not writing.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Small Business Heroes

The 3 Reasons Why Most Startups Never Reach 7 Figures Per Year