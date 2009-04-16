Look Like a Multimillion Dollar Brand

Five ways to look like you make a lot of money without spending a lot.

April 16, 2009 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's cluttered, hypercompetitive marketplace your business can't afford to make a poor first impression. Every touch point that leads to your company needs to impress, motivate and inspire a prospective customer. You may have a great product or service, but to be taken seriously, clients need to believe that you're on the same playing field as the bigger guys. Even if you're a consultant that works from a home office, you'll need to position your company as a polished brand that touts confidence, experience and quality. Fear not. Here are five simple tips for branding your business to create the illusion that it is a global corporation with an army at the ready -- all without breaking the bank.