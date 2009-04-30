Cheap Ways to Motivate Your Team

In a recession, keeping morale high is essential.

To grow during the sagging economy, Blue Fountain Media first needed to motivate its employees. Without spending a dime, the New York City-based website design and marketing firm launched a public recognition forum for its valuable team members.

Employees' best work is featured on a company blog, and staffers are encouraged to be brand ambassadors through social networking sites. "It builds trust. Our employees see that they have virtual ownership of the company," says Alhan Keser, Blue Fountain's online marketing director.

It is critical, particularly during these tough economic times, that small-business owners recognize their employees for their hard work, says Cindy Ventrice, author of Make Their Day! Employee Recognition that Works. If you can reaffirm your employees' value while your organization is having difficulty, when there's a turnaround, you won't lose your best people.

Letting them Know You Care

When we think of recognition, we think of praise and awards, but there is a more integrated approach to ensure that members of your crew know their importance. Nearly everything small-business owners do in the workplace either contributes to or takes away from how recognized employees feel.

When employees at franchise consulting company United Franchise Connection close a deal, they push the Staples' Easy Button - alerting everyone in the office "that was easy!"



Merchant Alliance Group , a wholesale merchant services company, has a big dry-erase board hanging in the office and each time a team member signs a new account, their name is added to the board.



Doug Dolan leads by example at The Rose Restaurant in Prescott, Ariz. "If I come into work as a victim to the down economy, my team will take on the same attitude," he says. "I use recognition to keep my employees present with the belief that they work for a company that cares."

But all recognition is not created equal. Almost all businesses use some degree of "inherent recognition" in the form of health-care benefits offered, flexible work hours and annual company awards.