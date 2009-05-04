My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Work Around the Kids

So you're home with your children and trying to work. It isn't easy, but it is possible.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every month I put out requests for story ideas, and every month I get responses back asking for more articles on how to balance work and motherhood. Seriously, ladies, I think we need to accept that we are never going to feel a perfect balance between work and motherhood.

And even if you do, it will change in a nanosecond. Your business grows. Your children grow. And your needs change daily. This month, I was asked how to get work done from home if you don't put your kids in day care. Well, there's no blanket answer to such a question. Every mompreneur has different work needs and finds different solutions. I share with you now my five top ways that a mompreneur can get work done from home:

1. Work on the fringe hours of the day. If your goal is to be home with your kids, then you'll need to work some extreme hours either in the morning or at night. It's not uncommon for mompreneurs to send e-mails at 5 a.m. or in the wee hours of the night.

2. Take advantage of nap time. Good sleep habits are non-negotiable for the mompreneur. You need to be no-nonsense about naps and diligent about making them happen. I swear by the book Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child . I probably get more thank you's for recommending that book than I do for my business.

3. It takes a village. You're a super mom, but you're not Superwoman. You do need help. Consider a baby-sitting co-op with a friend or another mompreneur. I figure if I'm watching one kid, I might as well watch another. Or you could do what I did when I started Stroller Strides: I had my mother-in-law come to the house two days per week so I could get in a big chunk of work.

4. Supportive spouse. Your spouse has to value your being at home with the kids. He also has to realize that you'll need some help. Maybe he can go to work later one day or come home earlier one evening so you can get some child-free work time.

5. Kid Space. Depending on the age of your kids, consider setting up some child-friendly office space. Maybe your youngster has his own computer with kid's games, coloring, etc. Give him some projects and make the supplies special. For instance, he can only play with those toys during "work" time. Do not expect to get phone calls or schedule any meetings during this time. But it's a good time to go through the mail, inbox, etc.

Mompreneurs need to keep expectations in check. We need to keep our sense of humor and be flexible every day. The way I see it, being a mom to small children goes by very fast. I can't believe that Jacob, my inspiration for Stroller Strides, is about to turn 8. I cherish every moment that I was with him before he started school full-time. I will never regret time I spent with him instead of working.

As my kids grow, though, my days are looking more like those of a traditional businessperson. We have the rest of our lives to work 9 to 5 in an office. Who knows? Maybe we won't want to again. For now, I do my best to acknowledge that my days are full of intention as both a mom and a businesswoman.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private

Entrepreneurs

The Two Things You Need to Know to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

She Left Wall Street to Build Her Own Cannabis Empire