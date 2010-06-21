My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

Put Your Customers to Work for You

Client referral incentives can be a valuable and inexpensive way to build a business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Every small-business owner knows that one way to inexpensively build a client base is to get referrals from satisfied clients. But how do you induce existing clients to refer new ones to you?

19% - Percentage of small businesses that expect to make capital outlays in the next three to six month

You should just ask. Business and marketing consultant Pinny Cohen in Fairlawn, N.J., points out that the people his clients refer tend to "match that client in outlook and perspective, so when a good client refers people, they are usually good clients. Make sure the person you're asking a referral from is your all-star client."

Cohen himself focuses on word-of-mouth referrals to help keep costs down. "My hourly rate has gone up over the years, but any one of my clients can refer another client to me, and I offer that new client the same grandfathered hourly rate as the referring client gets," he says. "Instead of spending on advertising--and I don't spend a penny--I'd rather pass on the savings to the customer."

Many entrepreneurs reward their clients for their referrals. Garde Robe, a luxury wardrobe storage service in New York, relies heavily on referrals. "New-business revenue generated by a member is automatically deducted from the existing member's account," says Doug Greenberg, the company's vice president of sales and marketing "If your monthly membership fee is $1,000 and you refer a new member who pays $1,000, your fees are comped for at least a month--or more, in some cases."

Some firms reward both the existing and the new customer. VoicePulse, a Voice over Internet protocol service provider, offers existing customers the opportunity to send an e-mail to their contacts with a referral code. If the referred person signs up for service, both customers get a credit to their accounts.

Other small-business owners offer gift certificates for items clients would enjoy--think house cleaning services, chocolates, flowers, spa days, theater tickets and the like.

Finally, don't forget one old-school incentive: a straightforward thank you.

"It sounds simple, but a handwritten thank you goes a long way," says Alexandra Mayzler, owner of Thinking Caps Tutoring in New York. "Incentive programs, especially in service industries, aren't always appropriate, and genuine thanks go a long way."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Expanding Your Small Business (The Right Way)

Growth Strategies

How to Pitch Your Business-Investment Case

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Keep Millennials Engaged