Top Ten Franchising Trends for 2011

From pets to moving and storage services, the top 10 franchise industries you should know about.

November 23, 2010 15 min read

This story appears in the December 2010 issue of .

The future of franchising is looking bright: In September, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 10.5 percent of all businesses with paid employees were franchises in 2007, the latest data year, and that they generated a staggering $1.3 trillion in annual sales.

Where is franchising headed next? We've identified 10 categories as the industries to watch in 2011. Whether they're services that people can't afford to live without, such as child care and healthcare, or luxuries made more affordable through franchising, like fitness and spa services, these are the businesses that kept growing strong right through the recession and, now that it's over, show no signs of slowing.

This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Look at it instead as just a first step toward your own careful research, which should include reading the company's literature and legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees to find out if an opportunity is right for you.

Child Care

Parents are busier than ever--and drawn to child care that combines education and enrichment programs.

Fitness

Spending on fitness is up. And fitness franchises offer a full range of options--big or small gyms, programs for women, boxing classes, dance fitness, personal training and more.

Green

Companies doing their part to save the planet--and often saving money as well--are gaining ground with the eco-conscious and cash-strapped alike.

Health Services

It may be a subject of much debate in the political world, but in the franchise world healthcare is just good business. Take note: A number of opportunities aimed at physician franchisees have sprung up in recent years.

Moving & Storage Services

Americans move, on average, every five years, and with the economy starting to recover, moving and storage businesses can expect their services to be in even more demand.

Pets

Spending on pets in the U.S. has increased year after year--to an estimated $47.7 billion in 2010--and that trend shows no sign of ending. No surprise: Pet franchises continue to grow.

Sandwiches

From $5 Footlongs to gourmet grinders, sandwiches are giving burgers some serious competition for America's favorite fast food.

Senior Care

Seniors are the world's fastest-growing population, making services aimed at them--in-home care, financial planning, reading material and so on--a strong bet for success.

Spa Services

Franchises offering luxury on a budget are growing by leaps and bounds as people in need of some pampering seek out deals.

Tutoring

As the work world gets more competitive, parents put a higher premium on education--and the tutoring business continues to grow.