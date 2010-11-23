Franchises

Top Ten Franchising Trends for 2011

From pets to moving and storage services, the top 10 franchise industries you should know about.
The future of franchising is looking bright: In September, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 10.5 percent of all businesses with paid employees were franchises in 2007, the latest data year, and that they generated a staggering $1.3 trillion in annual sales.

Where is franchising headed next? We've identified 10 categories as the industries to watch in 2011. Whether they're services that people can't afford to live without, such as child care and healthcare, or luxuries made more affordable through franchising, like fitness and spa services, these are the businesses that kept growing strong right through the recession and, now that it's over, show no signs of slowing.

This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Look at it instead as just a first step toward your own careful research, which should include reading the company's literature and legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees to find out if an opportunity is right for you.

Industries to Watch in 2011

Child Care
Parents are busier than ever--and drawn to child care that combines education and enrichment programs.

A+ Nannies Inc.
Nanny/baby-sitter placement services
(480) 699-7558
Total cost: $40.3K-55.6K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 3

Adventure Kids Playcare
Child-care & entertainment center
(214)277-9948
Total cost: $228.5K-453.8K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 1

Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.
Child-care services
(888)338-4466
Total cost: $1.9M-3.1M
Total franchises: 19
Company-owned: 9

Discovery Point Franchising Inc.
Child-care center
(770)622-2112
Total cost: $365.2K-419.6K
Total franchises: 58
Company-owned: 0

Goddard Systems Inc.
Preschool/educational child care
(800)272-4901
Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K
Total franchises: 364
Company-owned: 0

The Growing Room Franchising System
Child-development center
(706)596-1510
Total cost: $490.7K-2.2M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 5

Kiddie Academy
Child-care learning center
(410)515-6079
Total cost: $345K-627K
Total franchises: 103
Company-owned: 4

KLA Schools
Preschool/child-care center
(305)377-0391
Total cost: $466.5K-1.5M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2

The Learning Experience
Child-care services
(561)886-6400
Total cost: $462.8K-3.5M
Total franchises: 79
Company-owned: 16

Primrose School Franchising Co.
Educational child-care facility
(800)774-6767
Total cost: $607.1K-3.9M
Total franchises: 212
Company-owned: 1

Rainbow Station Inc.
Preschool, after-school recreation, care for mildly ill children
(888)716-1717
Total cost: $1.4M-3.3M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 4

SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.
Baby-sitting referral service
(918)749-3588
Total cost: $44.2K-70K
Total franchises: 45
Company-owned: 5


Fitness
Spending on fitness is up. And fitness franchises offer a full range of options--big or small gyms, programs for women, boxing classes, dance fitness, personal training and more.

Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
(800)704-5004
Total cost: $44K-300K
Total franchises: 1,358
Company-owned: 13

CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
(201)963-7774
Total cost: $97.9K-306.9K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 7

Crunch Franchising LLC
Fitness center
(800)669-7162
Total cost: $304.5K-1.3M
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0

Curves
Women's fitness & weight-loss center
(800)848-1096
Total cost: $24.99K-39.6K
Total franchises: 8,119
Company-owned: 0

Elements Diet & Fitness
Fitness, diet & lifestyle club for women
(305)535-1525
Total cost: $75K-784.4K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 14

Fitness Together
Personal fitness training
(877)663-0880
Total cost: $140.5K-253.9K
Total franchises: 336
Company-owned: 0

Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training
for women
(781)444-1913
Total cost: $26.96K-178.9K
Total franchises: 44
Company-owned: 2

Gold's Gym
Gym & fitness center
(214)574-4653
Total cost: $531.1K-3.9M
Total franchises: 655
Company-owned: 63

Jazzercise Inc.
Dance fitness classes
(760)476-1750
Total cost: $2.98K-75.5K
Total franchises: 8,009
Company-owned: 2

Koko FitClub LLC
Health club/fitness studio
(877)565-6348
Total cost: $97.5K-208.4K
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 1

LA Boxing Franchise Corp.
Fitness, boxing &
kickboxing classes
(866)522-6946
Total cost: $174.95K-196.2K
Total franchises: 120
Company-owned: 0

My Personal Trainer Fitness
(888)733-0032
Total cost: $68.2K-146.3K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4

Personal Training Institute
Nutritional counseling &
personal training
(516)342-9064
Total cost: $112.1K-221.5K
Total franchises: 24
Company-owned: 0

Planet Fitness
Fitness club
(603)750-0001
Total cost: $530.1K-1.4M
Total franchises: 336
Company-owned: 17

Prime Time Boxing
Boxing fitness programs
(916)927-2697
Total cost: $119.6K-149.3K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 2

Retro Fitness LLC
Health club
(732)431-0062
Total cost: $641.8K-1.5M
Total franchises: 60
Company-owned: 0

Slim & Fit Franchise LLC
Weight-loss & fitness
programs
(440)352-4300
Total cost: $56.1K-132.5K
Total franchises: 7
Company-owned: 2

Snap Fitness Inc.
24-hour fitness center
(877)474-5422
Total cost: $79.4K-195.8K
Total franchises: 1,056
Company-owned: 25

Thrive Community Fitness
Fitness center/health club
(425)947-0990
Total cost: $140K-750K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 4


Green
Companies doing their part to save the planet--and often saving money as well--are gaining ground with the eco-conscious and cash-strapped alike.

Clean Air Lawn Care
Eco-friendly lawn care
(888)969-3669
Total cost: $60.9K-117.8K
Total franchises: 25
Company-owned: 6

EcoMaids
Eco-friendly residential
cleaning
(888)989-6243
Total cost: $39.9K-101.7K
Total franchises: 21
Company-owned: 1

The Green Mop Franchise Co.
Eco-friendly residential &
commercial cleaning
(703)508-8082
Total cost: $52.6K-84.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1

Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.
Eco-friendly carpet cleaning
(877)694-3737
Total cost: $33.5K-55.95K
Total franchises: 197
Company-owned: 4

Pizza Fusion
All-natural pizza, sandwiches, salads
(954)202-1919
Total cost: $325K-584K
Total franchises: 28
Company-owned: 3

Pro Energy Consultants
Home performance & energy audits
(888)977-6363
Total cost: $45K
Total franchises: 60
Company-owned: 1

Solar Universe
Solar panel sales & installation
(925)455-4700
Total cost: $93K-196.3K
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 0

Splish Franchise Systems LLC
Eco-friendly hair salon
(970)389-5473
Total cost: $265.5K-496.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1


Health Services
It may be a subject of much debate in the political world, but in the franchise world healthcare is just good business. Take note: A number of opportunities aimed at physician franchisees have sprung up in recent years.

Doctors Express
Urgent-care services
(410)296-7515
Total cost: $508.5K-693K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 1

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
Chiropractic, nutrition &
weight-loss services
(440)967-5458
Total cost: $52.95K-249.8K
Total franchises: 269
Company-owned: 0

Hungry Heart Franchise LLC
Nutritional counseling & hypnotherapy
(877)486-4797
Total cost: $43K-57K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0

Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC
Physician-supervised weight-loss program
(813)228-6334
Total cost: $224.5K-468.5K
Total franchises: 78
Company-owned: 0

Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing instruments
(763)268-4000
Total cost: $122.5K-570K
Total franchises: 1,301
Company-owned: 27

Passport Health Inc.
Immunization/vaccination
service for international travelers
(410)727-0556
Total cost: $63.6K-166.5K
Total franchises: 70
Company-owned: 0

Pearle Vision
Eyecare center
(800)732-7531
Total cost: $42.2K-628.6K
Total franchises: 362
Company-owned: 378

Pounds and Inches Away
Weight-loss program
(636)922-2282
Total cost: $39.6K-97K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 2

Spinal Aid Centers of America
Spinal decompression therapy
(877)456-9222
Total cost: $111.5K-178.4K
Total franchises: 165
Company-owned: 0


Moving & Storage Services
Americans move, on average, every five years, and with the economy starting to recover, moving and storage businesses can expect their services to be in even more demand.

Box Galaxy
Moving & shipping supplies & services
(619)287-4090
Total cost: $64K-84.5K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1

Move It Now
Moving services & storage
(866)466-8348
Total cost: $83.1K-324.4K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
Moving services
(800)345-1070
Total cost: $158K-430.9K
Total franchises: 200
Company-owned: 1

Units Franchise Group Inc.
Mobile self-storage units
(843)884-5221
Total cost: $154K-442.8K
Total franchises: 21
Company-owned: 3

Zippy Shell Mobile Self Storage
Mobile self storage
(240)790-0290
Total cost: $734.7K-1.1M
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 0


Pets
Spending on pets in the U.S. has increased year after year--to an estimated $47.7 billion in 2010--and that trend shows no sign of ending. No surprise: Pet franchises continue to grow.

Adventure Pet
Pet care
(775)742-7295
Total cost: $10.7K-$14.3K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1

Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
(949)234-0680
Total cost: $97.5K-114.2K
Total franchises: 263
Company-owned: 0

Bark Busters HomeDog Training
In-home dog training
barkbusters.com
(877)300-2275
Total cost: $69.1K-97.1K
Total franchises: 364
Company-owned: 4

Camp Bow Wow/Home Buddies
Dog day care & in-home pet-care services
(877)700-2275
Total cost: $30K-831K
Total franchises: 134
Company-owned: 1

Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Dog day care
(866)799-2275
Total cost: $213K-395K
Total franchises: 25
Company-owned: 3

Dogtopia
Dog day care, boarding, spa services
(888)364-8674
Total cost: $242.8K-458.3K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 3

DoodyCalls
Pet-waste removal
(800)366-3922
Total cost: $44.7K-71.9K
Total franchises: 46
Company-owned: 9

Fetch! Pet Care Inc.
Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
(866)338-2463
Total cost: $25.9K-39.5K
Total franchises: 200
Company-owned: 5

In Home Pet Services Inc.
Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
inhomepetservices.com/franchise
(718)347-7387
Total cost: $7.2K-31.1K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 1

Palm Beach Puppies
Puppies & pet supplies
(561)488-5757
Total cost: $178.4K-236.1K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 4

Pet Supplies Plus
Pet supplies & services
(866)477-7748
Total cost: $500K-600K
Total franchises: 239
Company-owned: 0

Petland
Full-service pet store
(800)221-5935
Total cost: $299K-1M
Total franchises: 159
Company-owned: 4

Pets Are Inn
Pet-lodging service in
private homes
petsareinn.com
(866)343-0086
Total cost: $49.95K-75.2K
Total franchises: 19
Company-owned: 0

Preppy Pet
Pet boarding, day care & grooming
(407)420-1060
Total cost: $127.8K-251K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 1

Wag-A-Lot
Dog day care, boarding, grooming & products
(678)777-4801
Total cost: $554K-850K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2

Whiskers & Paws Catering
Pet-food delivery service
(877)644-5322
Total cost: $25.5K-95K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2

Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies & nature gift items
(888)730-7108
Total cost: $92.2K-140.7K
Total franchises: 272
Company-owned: 0

Zoom Room Dog Agility
Dog training, canine event center, indoor dog park
(877)966-6766
Total cost: $95.2K-171.2K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 1

Pet Butler
Pet-waste cleanup & removal
(800)738-2885
Total cost: $38K-65.9K
Total franchises: 41
Company-owned: 0

PawSpa Resort
Pet boarding, day care, grooming, training & products
(970)262-9373
Total cost: $123.5K-3.6M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2


Sandwiches
From $5 Footlongs to gourmet grinders, sandwiches are giving burgers some serious competition for America's favorite fast food.

Arby's
Roast beef, chicken, sandwiches, salads, fries, shakes
(800)487-2729
Total cost: $365K-2.4M
Total franchises: 2,529
Company-owned: 1,150

Blimpie Subs & Salads
Submarine sandwiches & salads
(480)362-4800
Total cost: $145.9K-397.8K
Total franchises: 919
Company-owned: 0

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
Submarine sandwiches
(702)736-3878
Total cost: $201K-431.5K
Total franchises: 61
Company-owned: 2

Charley's Grilled Subs
Philly cheesesteaks, grilled subs, fries, salads
(800)437-8325
Total cost: $103K-432.8K
Total franchises: 379
Company-owned: 30

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Toasted sandwiches, salads & munchies
(970)484-2007
Total cost: $149.5K-299.5K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 0

Cousins Subs
Hot/cold subs, salads, soups, desserts
(800)238-9736
Total cost: $101.7K-295.8K
Total franchises: 134
Company-owned: 16

Extreme Pita
Pita wrap sandwiches, pizzas, salads, smoothies
(888)729-7482
Total cost: $156.5K-371.96K
Total franchises: 224
Company-owned: 2

Firehouse Subs
Submarine sandwiches
(904)886-8300
Total cost: $188.3K-412K
Total franchises: 363
Company-owned: 28

Frullati Cafe & Bakery
Sandwiches, salads, soups, fresh baked goods
(480)362-4800
Total cost: $150.9K-511.3K
Total franchises: 43
Company-owned: 0

The Great Steak & Potato Co.
Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, fries, baked potatoes
(480)362-4800
Total cost: $153.1K-456K
Total franchises: 169
Company-owned: 1

Great Wraps
Hot wrapped sandwiches, grilled subs, salads, smoothies
(404)248-9900
Total cost: $145.5K-352.95K
Total franchises: 68
Company-owned: 1

Groucho's Deli
Subs & salads
(803)799-9867
Total cost: $72.7K-310K
Total franchises: 22
Company-owned: 1

Jersey Mike's Subs
Submarine sandwiches
(732)223-4044
Total cost: $150.1K-519.97K
Total franchises: 392
Company-owned: 17

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops
Gourmet sandwiches
(800)546-6904
Total cost: $305.5K-460.5K
Total franchises: 1,020
Company-owned: 23

Kolache Factory
Bakery cafe selling kolaches
(281)829-6188
Total cost: $337.3K-464K
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 21

Larry's Giant Subs
New York-style subs,
sandwiches, salads
(800)358-6870
Total cost: $197.5K-305K
Total franchises: 65
Company-owned: 5

Lenny's Sub Shop
Philly cheesesteaks & sub sandwiches
(901)753-4002
Total cost: $216.5K-369K
Total franchises: 154
Company-owned: 8

Mr. Goodcents Franchise
Systems Inc.
Submarine sandwiches, pasta, flatbread pizza
(800)648-2368
Total cost: $163.2K-265.5K
Total franchises: 100
Company-owned: 1

My Friend's Place
Sandwiches, salads, desserts, catering
(770)973-3300
Total cost: $158.5K-262.7K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 2

Nature's Table Cafe
Wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, frozen treats
(407)481-2544
Total cost: $53.2K-316.1K
Total franchises: 76
Company-owned: 2

Penn Station East Coast Subs
Specialty sandwiches
(513)474-5957
Total cost: $255.9K-451.7K
Total franchises: 213
Company-owned: 2

Pita Pit Inc.
Pita sandwiches
(208)765-3326
Total cost: $192.6K-318.6K
Total franchises: 295
Company-owned: 7

Port Of Subs
Submarine sandwiches & salads
(800)245-0245
Total cost: $118.3K-310.3K
Total franchises: 114
Company-owned: 25

Rollerz
Rolled sandwiches, salads, soups, baked goods
(480)362-4800
Total cost: $143.4K-441.3K
Total franchises: 7
Company-owned: 0

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.
Sourdough sandwiches,
salads, soups
(208)640-3066
Total cost: $139.3K-276K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0

Schlotzsky's
Sandwiches & pizza
(512)236-3600
Total cost: $473.6K-715.3K
Total franchises: 330
Company-owned: 27

Smiling Moose Deli
Sandwiches, wraps, soups,
salads, breakfast
(303)530-2700
Total cost: $273K-435K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 10

Spicy Pickle
Panini, salads, subs, soups, pizzetti
(303)297-1902
Total cost: $328.7K-457.9K
Total franchises: 28
Company-owned: 6

The Steak Escape
Grilled sandwiches, baked
potatoes, salads
(614)224-0300
Total cost: $105K-501.2K
Total franchises: 75
Company-owned: 5

Subway
Submarine sandwiches & salads
(800)888-4848
Total cost: $84.3K-258.3K
Total franchises: 33,188
Company-owned: 0

Togo's Franchisor LLC
Specialty sandwiches, soups, salads & catering
(408)280-6569
Total cost: $256.7K-417.3K
Total franchises: 238
Company-owned: 2

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Sandwiches
(214)747-9424
Total cost: $185.9K-423.3K
Total franchises: 110
Company-owned: 1


Senior Care
Seniors are the world's fastest-growing population, making services aimed at them--in-home care, financial planning, reading material and so on--a strong bet for success.

Accessible Home Health Care
Medical & nonmedical home care & staffing
(954)341-5600
Total cost: $108K-125K
Total franchises: 92
Company-owned: 1

Always Best Care Senior Services
In-home care & assisted
living placement
(888)430-2273
Total cost: $45.2K-71.2K
Total franchises: 110
Company-owned: 0

American Prosperity Group (APG)
Retirement & estate planning products/services
(877)885-1274
Total cost: $76K-118.3K
Total franchises: 14
Company-owned: 1

Assisting Hands Home Care LLC
Nonmedical in-home care
(208)442-7426
Total cost: $66.5K-135K
Total franchises: 29
Company-owned: 0

BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care & medical staffing
(877)689-6898
Total cost: $90.9K-155.7K
Total franchises: 163
Company-owned: 1

CareMinders Home Care Inc.
Nonmedical & medical care
(877)264-6337
Total cost: $75.5K-123.9K
Total franchises: 28
Company-owned: 1

Caring Senior Service
In-home senior care
(210)226-6393
Total cost: $58.5K-74.3K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 18

Caring Transitions
Sales of estates & household goods
(866)708-9420
Total cost: $38.3K-66.6K
Total franchises: 82
Company-owned: 0

ComForcare Senior Services Inc.
Nonmedical home-care services
(800)886-4044
Total cost: $80K-115K
Total franchises: 150
Company-owned: 1

Comfort Keepers
Nonmedical in-home care
(888)329-1368
Total cost: $57K-79.3K
Total franchises: 680
Company-owned: 0

Companion Connection Senior Care
Medical & nonmedical senior care
(800)270-6949
Total cost: $21.8K-45.8K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2

FirstLight HomeCare
Nonmedical in-home care services
(877)570-0002
Total cost: $49.9K-69.6K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 0

Griswold Special Care
Nonmedical home-care services
(215)402-0200
Total cost: $60K-85K
Total franchises: 112
Company-owned: 9

Guava Healthcare Inc.
Medical/nonmedical home-care services, staffing, transportation
(888)482-8224
Total cost: $61.95K-127.9K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1

Home Care Assistance
Nonmedical in-home senior-care services
(650)462-9501
Total cost: $85K-152.95K
Total franchises: 62
Company-owned: 3

Home Health Mates
In-home medical & senior care
(888)278-4645
Total cost: $89.9K-134.4K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0

Home Helpers/Direct Link
Nonmedical-care services
(866)708-8921
Total cost: $47.2K-86.4K
Total franchises: 658
Company-owned: 0

Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior-care services
(888)484-5759
Total cost: $89.6K-102.6K
Total franchises: 892
Company-owned: 1

Homewatch CareGivers
Medical & nonmedical home care, temporary medical staffing, transportation
(800)472-2290
Total cost: $58.5K-90K
Total franchises: 178
Company-owned: 3

HomeWell Senior Care
In-home senior care
(800)354-7553
Total cost: $48.5K-67.5K
Total franchises: 33
Company-owned: 1

Preferred Care at Home
Senior home care
(866)690-7733
Total cost: $57.5K-79.5K
Total franchises: 51
Company-owned: 1

Right at Home Inc.
Senior home care & medical staffing
(877)697-7537
Total cost: $63.6K-99.7K
Total franchises: 188
Company-owned: 0

The Senior Financial Center
Financial planning services for seniors
(516)763-5103
Total cost: $46K-67K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 4

Senior Helpers
In-home care for seniors
(800)760-6389
Total cost: $74.8K-98.8K
Total franchises: 285
Company-owned: 1

Senior Magazine Inc.
Magazine for seniors
(877)785-4815
Total cost: $44.2K-56K
Total franchises: 11
Company-owned: 1

The Senior's Choice Inc.
Nonmedical in-home senior care
(888)725-3655
Total cost: $54K-72K
Total franchises: 187
Company-owned: 0

Stay at Home
Nonmedical in-home care services
(865)692-1101
Total cost: $49.9K-69.9K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0

Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home-care services
(480)659-7771
Total cost: $53.3K-115.3K
Total franchises: 111
Company-owned: 0

Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors & disabled people
(877)870-8750
Total cost: $41.8K-62.4K
Total franchises: 31
Company-owned: 0

Visiting Angels
Nonmedical in-home senior care
(800)365-4189
Total cost: $52.3K-84K
Total franchises: 394
Company-owned: 0


Spa Services
Franchises offering luxury on a budget are growing by leaps and bounds as people in need of some pampering seek out deals.

Elements Therapeutic Massage Inc.
Therapeutic massage studio
(877)663-0880
Total cost: $159.1K-288K
Total franchises: 73
Company-owned: 0

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage & spa services
(609)587-9800
Total cost: $292.6K-469.6K
Total franchises: 29
Company-owned: 2

Massage Envy
Therapeutic massage services
(480)366-4100
Total cost: $300.9K-512.2K
Total franchises: 626
Company-owned: 0

Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage
services & products
(210)402-0777
Total cost: $199.3K-433.4K
Total franchises: 61
Company-owned: 3

Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.
Holistic wellness & healthcare services
(301)475-2200
Total cost: $62.5K-107.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1

My Massage People
Massage services
(770)886-3813
Total cost: $46.1K-68.98K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0

On the Go Spa/On the Go Zen
Mobile wellness services
(619)334-3906
Total cost: $92.5K-248.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1

Planet Beach Franchising Corp.
Spa & UV-treatment services
(888)290-8266
Total cost: $118.5K-410K
Total franchises: 325
Company-owned: 1

The Woodhouse Day Spa
Day spa services/bath & body retail products
(877)570-7772
Total cost: $392.8K-510K
Total franchises: 22
Company-owned: 1


Tutoring
As the work world gets more competitive, parents put a higher premium on education--and the tutoring business continues to grow.

Chyten Educational Services
Tutoring & test preparation
(781)541-6279
Total cost: $116.6K-219.9K
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 4

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring services
(800)434-2582
Total cost: $27.7K-56.6K
Total franchises: 427
Company-owned: 0

College Nannies & Tutors
Nanny & tutoring services
(952)476-0262
Total cost: $60K-154K
Total franchises: 68
Company-owned: 0

Creative Tutors
In-home tutoring
(214)282-6268
Total cost: $43K-77.96K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0

E.nopi
Supplemental education
(888)835-1212
Total cost: $59K-99K
Total franchises: 373
Company-owned: 487

The Honors Learning Center
Supplemental educational
services & academic testing
(423)280-1813
Total cost: $66.2K-107.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0

Huntington Learning Centers
Children's educational services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $197.5K-382.5K
Total franchises: 318
Company-owned: 33

Huntington School Services
Contracted supplemental
education services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $137.2K-297.9K
Total franchises: 33
Company-owned: 1

Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
(866)633-0740
Total cost: $36.5K-145.3K
Total franchises: 25,169
Company-owned: 30

Summit Learning Services Inc.
Tutoring
(954)583-9288
Total cost: $32.99K-46.99K
Total franchises: 16
Company-owned: 12

Sylvan Learning
Supplemental education
(800)284-8214
Total cost: $179.1K-305.1K
Total franchises: 913
Company-owned: 79

Tutor Doctor
Tutoring services
(416)646-0364
Total cost: $55.1K-161.3K
Total franchises: 173
Company-owned: 1

The Tutoring Center
After-school tutoring
(562)310-3632
Total cost: $67.5K-103.8K
Total franchises: 25
Company-owned: 2

Tutoring Club LLC
Individualized instruction for K-12 students
(888)674-6425
Total cost: $83.2K-125.8K
Total franchises: 153
Company-owned: 1

