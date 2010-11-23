Top Ten Franchising Trends for 2011
This story appears in the December 2010 issue of . Subscribe »
The future of franchising is looking bright: In September, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 10.5 percent of all businesses with paid employees were franchises in 2007, the latest data year, and that they generated a staggering $1.3 trillion in annual sales.
Where is franchising headed next? We've identified 10 categories as the industries to watch in 2011. Whether they're services that people can't afford to live without, such as child care and healthcare, or luxuries made more affordable through franchising, like fitness and spa services, these are the businesses that kept growing strong right through the recession and, now that it's over, show no signs of slowing.
This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Look at it instead as just a first step toward your own careful research, which should include reading the company's literature and legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees to find out if an opportunity is right for you.
|Industries to Watch in 2011
Child Care
Parents are busier than ever--and drawn to child care that combines education and enrichment programs.
|
A+ Nannies Inc.
Adventure Kids Playcare
Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.
Discovery Point Franchising Inc.
Goddard Systems Inc.
The Growing Room Franchising System
|
Kiddie Academy
KLA Schools
The Learning Experience
Primrose School Franchising Co.
Rainbow Station Inc.
SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.
Fitness
Spending on fitness is up. And fitness franchises offer a full range of options--big or small gyms, programs for women, boxing classes, dance fitness, personal training and more.
|
Anytime Fitness
CKO Kickboxing
Crunch Franchising LLC
Curves
Elements Diet & Fitness
Fitness Together
Get In Shape For Women
Gold's Gym
Jazzercise Inc.
Koko FitClub LLC
|
LA Boxing Franchise Corp.
My Personal Trainer Fitness
Personal Training Institute
Planet Fitness
Prime Time Boxing
Retro Fitness LLC
Slim & Fit Franchise LLC
Snap Fitness Inc.
Thrive Community Fitness
Green
Companies doing their part to save the planet--and often saving money as well--are gaining ground with the eco-conscious and cash-strapped alike.
|
Clean Air Lawn Care
EcoMaids
The Green Mop Franchise Co.
Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.
|
Pizza Fusion
Pro Energy Consultants
Solar Universe
Splish Franchise Systems LLC
Health Services
It may be a subject of much debate in the political world, but in the franchise world healthcare is just good business. Take note: A number of opportunities aimed at physician franchisees have sprung up in recent years.
|
Doctors Express
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
Hungry Heart Franchise LLC
Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC
Miracle-Ear Inc.
|
Passport Health Inc.
Pearle Vision
Pounds and Inches Away
Spinal Aid Centers of America
Moving & Storage Services
Americans move, on average, every five years, and with the economy starting to recover, moving and storage businesses can expect their services to be in even more demand.
|
Box Galaxy
Move It Now
Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.
|
Units Franchise Group Inc.
Zippy Shell Mobile Self Storage
Pets
Spending on pets in the U.S. has increased year after year--to an estimated $47.7 billion in 2010--and that trend shows no sign of ending. No surprise: Pet franchises continue to grow.
|
Adventure Pet
Aussie Pet Mobile
Bark Busters HomeDog Training
Camp Bow Wow/Home Buddies
Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Dogtopia
DoodyCalls
Fetch! Pet Care Inc.
In Home Pet Services Inc.
Palm Beach Puppies
|
Pet Supplies Plus
Petland
Pets Are Inn
Preppy Pet
Wag-A-Lot
Whiskers & Paws Catering
Wild Birds Unlimited
Zoom Room Dog Agility
Pet Butler
PawSpa Resort
Sandwiches
From $5 Footlongs to gourmet grinders, sandwiches are giving burgers some serious competition for America's favorite fast food.
|
Arby's
Blimpie Subs & Salads
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
Charley's Grilled Subs
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Cousins Subs
Extreme Pita
Firehouse Subs
Frullati Cafe & Bakery
The Great Steak & Potato Co.
Great Wraps
Groucho's Deli
Jersey Mike's Subs
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shops
Kolache Factory
Larry's Giant Subs
|
Lenny's Sub Shop
Mr. Goodcents Franchise
My Friend's Place
Nature's Table Cafe
Penn Station East Coast Subs
Pita Pit Inc.
Port Of Subs
Rollerz
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.
Schlotzsky's
Smiling Moose Deli
Spicy Pickle
The Steak Escape
Subway
Togo's Franchisor LLC
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Senior Care
Seniors are the world's fastest-growing population, making services aimed at them--in-home care, financial planning, reading material and so on--a strong bet for success.
|
Accessible Home Health Care
Always Best Care Senior Services
American Prosperity Group (APG)
Assisting Hands Home Care LLC
BrightStar Care
CareMinders Home Care Inc.
Caring Senior Service
Caring Transitions
ComForcare Senior Services Inc.
Comfort Keepers
Companion Connection Senior Care
FirstLight HomeCare
Griswold Special Care
Guava Healthcare Inc.
Home Care Assistance
|
Home Health Mates
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Home Instead Senior Care
Homewatch CareGivers
HomeWell Senior Care
Preferred Care at Home
Right at Home Inc.
The Senior Financial Center
Senior Helpers
Senior Magazine Inc.
The Senior's Choice Inc.
Stay at Home
Synergy HomeCare
Touching Hearts At Home
Visiting Angels
Spa Services
Franchises offering luxury on a budget are growing by leaps and bounds as people in need of some pampering seek out deals.
|
Elements Therapeutic Massage Inc.
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage Envy
Massage Heights
Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.
|
My Massage People
On the Go Spa/On the Go Zen
Planet Beach Franchising Corp.
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Tutoring
As the work world gets more competitive, parents put a higher premium on education--and the tutoring business continues to grow.
|
Chyten Educational Services
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
College Nannies & Tutors
Creative Tutors
E.nopi
The Honors Learning Center
Huntington Learning Centers
|
Huntington School Services
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Summit Learning Services Inc.
Sylvan Learning
Tutor Doctor
The Tutoring Center
Tutoring Club LLC