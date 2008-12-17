December 17, 2008 min read

Small businesses are in dire need of some support and representation right now, especially in government, so we only hope that Senator Mary L. Landrieu, D-La., is up for the fight. On Monday, the Senate Leadership announced that Senator Landrieu will chair the United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship for the 111th Congress that convenes in January.

Senator Landrieu will be replacing Senator John Kerry, D-Mass., who is leaving the Committee to chair the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a press release issued Monday, Senator Landrieu stated, "Small businesses are the backbone of the Louisiana economy. I intend to use my gavel to ensure that they play an active role in our nation's economic recovery, and that the federal government is a supportive and efficient partner in their success. Under the leadership of Senators Kerry and Snowe, we have also made significant progress this year in enacting improvements to the SBA's disaster recovery programs, and I hope to build further on our success."

Senator Landrieu also chairs the Disaster Recovery Subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She is also the co-chair of the Common Ground Coalition and a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

What will this changing of the guard mean for you? Although it's still too early to tell, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

