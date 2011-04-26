Franchises

A Pizza Franchisee Explains the Secrets Behind His Success

A Wisconsin franchisee discovers the secret behind a pizza chain's unparalleled popularity and makes a bundle in the bargain.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Back in 1997, Dave Gilewski began having strange encounters with breadsticks. But little did he know the cheese-covered carbs were pointing him toward his future. It happened first at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

After a late-night party, a friend ordered Toppers. "The delivery guy came with 10 boxes, and there wasn't a single pizza in the whole stack. It was just Topperstix," Gilewski says. "I thought that was so odd, and everybody was freaking out. They seemed like addicts."


Slideshow: Nine Notable Pizza Entrepreneurs

Two years later, during an Oktoberfest celebration in La Crosse, Wis., another friend led Gilewski on an hour-long hike across town. His goal? To get a box of Topperstix. And while visiting his younger brother at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Gilewski learned that his brother's roommate ordered a box of Toppers Tacostix every night for dinner.

"I'd been in three different locations where people were fanatics about Topperstix, and I hadn't even tried the pizza," he says.

While working a job as a yellow pages ad salesman, Gilewski discovered that Toppers had begun selling franchises. He asked for information, mainly to learn more about the craze. And the more he learned, the more impressed he was.

In 2008, Gilewski opened his first Toppers location in Franklin, Wis., and earned more than $600,000 in just eight months. Later this year, he will open a second location in South Milwaukee. We talked with him about opening-day hiccups, speedy service and creating a culture of quality.

We heard you had some trouble on opening day.
The night before we opened, the landscapers cut our power and phone lines. We had 50 people waiting in line, about $20,000 worth of food in our cooler and radio ads saying to call our number. It was probably the worst-case scenario. We got a generator to run the cooler and we had our phone lines rerouted to my cell phone. Somehow, we begged the utility company to come out on a Saturday. We got power at 10 a.m., half an hour before we were supposed to open.

Tell us about your famous delivery time.
Our pizza makers are always looking over the shoulder of the person taking the phone call. Sometimes the food is in the oven before they even hang up. In those cases, we can get pizzas to people in 15 minutes. I motivated managers to increase our speed out the door. It's a team effort, and our employees care if we're ranked one of the fastest­--if not the fastest--units in the company.

We've heard all about the breadsticks. How's the pizza?
Customers might not be aware why our food is so good, but we make fresh dough every day and chop all the veggies. Our ingredients don't have preservatives, and that makes a big difference. We have 19 house pizzas, and some of them are pretty wild. I think the Hangover Helper [Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, potatoes, bacon bits, mozzarella and cheddar] has the best name.

How do you describe your culture?
It's hard to explain--we just live it. The majority of my workers are 18 to 35 years old, and the big thing is, we work hard and have a great time. There's always an upbeat atmosphere and we try to be fun and irreverent. There are occasions when an employee makes the dough, cuts the vegetables, grates the cheese, stretches the dough, takes the call, cooks the pizza and delivers it. They take pride in something like that. But our culture is not rocket science. We serve great food and we try to be nice about it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

Franchises

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market