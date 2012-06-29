Lifestyle

Six Signs You Need a Break From the Startup Grind

You're working hard, trying to make your idea the next big thing. But if any of these scenarios sound familiar, you might need to temporarily climb out of the startup trenches.

  1. You forced your mother to sign a nondisclosure agreement before your weekly Sunday afternoon phone call.
  2. The precariously balanced collection of empty Red Bull cans in your office would cause grave injury if they fell on top of you.
  3. The genius marketing idea you fervently scribbled in the middle of the night reads: "Key to success = monkeys."
  4. The entire Lord of the Rings trilogy is shorter than your business plan.
  5. One of your Pinterest boards is "Venture Capitalists I Love."
  6. When people mention the new iPad, The Hunger Games or Tebowing, you have no clue what they're talking about.

Build your business, but don't forget to take some time for yourself. And have a great summer.

