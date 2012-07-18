Women Entrepreneurs: Still a Long Way to Go, Baby

July 18, 2012 min read

Why support programs that help women entrepreneurs?

Consider that women entrepreneurs are the fastest-growing group of small-business owners. What’s more, women own nearly a third of all businesses (29 percent), but they bring in only 4 percent of all U.S. revenue and 6 percent of all U.S. jobs, according to the second annual The State of Women-Owned Businesses report from American Express OPEN. That means there's a big opportunity for growth.

In an effort to spotlight the issues, OPEN is publishing a series of infographics. Below, we share the first. It’s also creating conversation around the topic on social media by inviting people to complete this sentence on Twitter and Facebook:

I am #PoweringTomorrow by ____________.