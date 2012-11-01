Growth Strategies

3 Tools That Can Take the Headaches Out of Hiring and HR

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
3 Tools That Can Take the Headaches Out of Hiring and HR
image credit: Shutterstock

Growing and managing a workforce is almost never easy. And when it comes to staffing up, business owners have to juggle issues such as tracking resumes, analyzing candidates and other human resources obligations. For smaller firms, the difficulties associated with managing these duties can often be amplified.

The good news is there are several useful tools that can help. Though they will not replace a physical HR manager, these three services should be able to help even the smallest company hire and manage employees more efficiently:

1. Submittable Resume Manager
Resume Manager, by Missoula, Mont.-based Submittable, is an online app for bringing order to the hiring process by letting employers digitally sort, organize and prioritize inbound resumes as they flood in. It can be especially helpful when hiring for multiple positions at the same time.

Users begin by ranking resumes with a simple yes, no or maybe vote. Submittable offers custom filters that can further sort resumes according to criteria such as how an applicant was referred, educational background and current job status.

Price: Submittable Resume Manager is free for one user and unlimited resumes. Paid plans start at $25 per month for two users. There are no contracts, so businesses only pay for the service when they are hiring.

Related: 3 Low-Cost Sales Lead Tools for Startups

2. WorkforceGrowth
San Francisco-based WorkforceGrowth is a cloud-based tool for conducting and analyzing employee performance reviews, as well as for giving and receiving feedback on tasks and projects. WorkforceGrowth can be useful for businesses that are training employees to do specialized or difficult jobs.

An online dashboard allows employers to build and manage custom employee reviews and evaluations, including categories like strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement. Think of WorkforceGrowth as a productivity-based social network for your business. Users dole out public kudos, or discuss company initiatives online via their WorkforceGrowth profiles.

Price: WorkforceGrowth costs $5 per employee, per month.

Related: To Do More, First Slow Down

3. WhosOff
U.K.-based WhosOff is an online calendaring application for planning, approving and managing employee leave time. It can be handy for just about any firm offering traditional sick leave and paid time off.

Through a straightforward online portal, employees can submit detailed requests for vacation time, sick days or other time off. Managers then approve these requests and generate detailed reports. Data can also be exported as a spreadsheet, which can be made into presentations.

Price: Plans start at about $18 per month for up to 10 employees.

What tools do you use for hiring and other HR tasks? Let us know in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?