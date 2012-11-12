Marketing

Why Your New Neighbors May Hold the Key to Your Business Success (Infographic)

Of course you know that finding loyal customers is important to your business’s success. But you might be surprised to learn that new residents may be bringing in more business than long-time residents.

According to data compiled by Welcomemat Services, an Atlanta-based marketing company, new residents spend more in their first six months in town than an established resident does over three years.

The top five small businesses most likely to benefit from new residents include pizza and family restaurants, car washes, hair salons and hardware stores. The U.S. Postal Service estimates that 42 million households change their addresses every year, which means there are a lot of potential new customers for local businesses.

The Most Important Consumer to Local Economies

