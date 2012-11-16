Entrepreneurs

This Is How Dirty Your Office Desk Really Is (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Do you remember when you were a little kid at school, and germs spread around the classroom like wildfire?

Now that you're an adult, life in the office is no different. Except instead of catching the chickenpox, you'll probably get hit with the flu.

An infographic from U.K.-based MASTER Cleaners Ltd highlights the dirty secrets your seemingly-clean office is hiding.

Warning: Don't read this if you haven't eaten lunch yet.

You might think your desk is pretty clean, but take a look at what's lurking:

• Keyboards contain 70 percent more bacteria than a toilet seat.

• Office phones host around 25,000 germs per square inch.

• Office desks are more than 400 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

• The area on your desk where your hands rest has around 10,000 bacteria.

Grossed out yet? The good news is there are easy ways to fight back against the germs:

• Avoid using other people's phones.

• Don't eat at your desk.

• Stay home if you're not feeling well.

• Wash your hands regularly.

Are you brave enough to take a look at the rest of the germy secrets your office is hiding?

 

Click to Enlarge+

This Is How Dirty Your Office Desk Really Is (Infographic)

 

