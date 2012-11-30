Zig Ziglar and the Importance of Helping Others

November 30, 2012 min read

If you want to achieve your goals, help others achieve theirs. Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar, who died Wednesday on Nov. 28, 2012, did just that, reportedly traveling more than five million miles in his career and touching a quarter of a billion lives. Fortunately for us, he left behind a lot of sound advice.

"You will get all you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want," Ziglar famously said. Put his maxim into practice: Next time you're in a meeting, focus on discerning the other person's needs rather than your own. More: 12 Powerfully Inspiring Quotes From Zig Ziglar

Form personal connections with customers.

Customers often buy from the businesses and sales professionals whom they like on a personal level. Do a little research before meeting with your next client and look for common ground, advises sales pro Grant Cardone. More: How to Stop Offering Free Advice and Make the Sale

Find partners to grow your business.

Keep your eyes open for other businesses in your space and how you can complement each other. Education-tech startup InstaEDU has made collaborating with partners part of its growth strategy. More: How InstaEDU Is Tapping the Online Education Market

Don't let your annoyance with angry customers show.

When customers complain on social media, respond quickly and work toward a resolution rather than giving them a piece of your mind. Even negative feedback can be a brand-building opportunity. More: What to Do When Customers Get Mean on Social Media

Set long-term goals to overcome adversity.

Adversity such as serious illness can threaten to knock your entrepreneurial dreams off course. To stay on track, set inspiring long-term goals while focusing on the short-term goals of recovery. More: How Young Entrepreneurs Stare Down Personal Crisis