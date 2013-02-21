Growth Strategies

7 Trends in 'Green' Business, Not Just for Tree-Huggers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Trends in 'Green' Business, Not Just for Tree-Huggers
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
4 min read

Post Superstorm-Sandy, more entrepreneurs are reappraising climate change and taking a closer look at sustainability.

These seven emerging trends in "greening" your business are expected to gain momentum this year, according to the recent "State of Green Business 2013" report by sustainability strategist Joel Makower and the editors of GreenBiz.com with Trucost, a London-based research firm focusing on environmental resources and sustainability.

1. Businesses are measuring their "natural capital" and factoring it into financial decisions. 
Natural capital refers to environmental resources. Consideration of the natural capital that companies consume in the course of doing business -- resulting in polluted air and water, extracted nonrenewable resources, or carbon emissions -- is moving from university halls to boardrooms. After the Rio+20 United Nations Conference of Sustainable Development, 39 major financial companies primarily from Europe and South America committed to make financial decisions with specific consideration for environmental costs.

Related: Hunting for Business Ideas? Consider Looking at These 8 Hot Industries

2. Risk management has become part of sustainability.
Droughts, floods, hurricanes and wildfires have wreaked havoc on companies and their supply chains with increasing frequency. For example, Hurricane Sandy cost businesses tens of billions of dollars, the report noted. Climate change has become a top risks to manage for major corporations. The World Economic Forum said in its assessment of global risks in 2012 that "rising greenhouse gas emissions" and the "failure of climate change adaptation" are as potentially dangerous as food shortages and terrorism. Sustainability executives are learning to manage the risk of supply-chain disruptions caused by natural disasters.

3. Financial reports factor in sustainability data.
More investors want to see environmental costs factored into profit-and-loss statements. "Standalone sustainability reporting may go the way of the rotary-dial phone," the report says. For example, in 2012, the French company PUMA, which also owns luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, published an Environmental Profit and Loss, or EP&L, statement last year that monetized the costs to the planet caused by its operations and supply chain.

4. Businesses are installing machines that talk to each other.
It may feel sci-fi, but a growing number of machines can talk to each other via embedded sensors, taking measurements and make decisions. These machines allow corporate facilities to conserve energy by automatically turning on during periods of high demand and automatically powering down when demand is low.

Related: Entrepreneurs Could Benefit from New Research and Development Tax Credit

5. Big investors are starting to care.
Where major investment houses haven't cared about how environmentally conscious businesses are in the past, major climate disruptions and superstorms have started to shock them into awareness. Increasingly investors are considering how businesses protect against environmental risks. "It's not yet mainstream, but it's getting closer," the report says. Bloomberg terminals, where many investors get financial information, are offering more environmental, social and governance data, called EGS data, and that data are being accessed more by Bloomberg users.

6. Companies are starting to exceed their sustainability goals.
Sustainability experts are watching how companies that meet their goals establish new ones. "Should we celebrate these overachievements or criticize the companies for aiming too low?" the report asks.

7. Sustainability hiring is sliding.
Even as more companies increase their commitment to sustainable practices, the number of corporations hiring sustainability executives peaked in 2008. The reason could be that sustainability practices have become the responsibility of more employees, from the purchasing manager to the facilities crew, the report suggests. It could also just be a natural ebb-and-flow of corporate involvement. "We've seen corporate sustainability unfold in waves, with continuing peaks and valleys. We fully expect corporate sustainability, unlike oil, to rebound in the near future," the report says.

Related: A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies

How does sustainability fit into your financial decisions? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week