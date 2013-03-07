4 Reasons Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Start Up

March 7, 2013 4 min read

You could probably tick off an infinite number of excuses for why starting up now isn’t ideal.

The U.S. unemployment rate remains stubbornly high, at nearly 8 percent. Moody’s recently downgraded the UK’s credit rating. U.S. businesses are keeping fewer inventories on hand. And the federal government could shut down at the end of the month, if Congress fails to reauthorize the budget.

What’s more, the $85 billion across-the-board spending cuts that Congress and the President let kick in earlier this month are expected to serve as a drag on U.S. economic growth during the first half of this year, according to many economists.

Do you make excuses? If you’re reading this website, you’re obviously seriously considering becoming an entrepreneur -- if you’re not one already. And though it’s only natural to be apprehensive about starting up -- that first dive into the pool is the toughest, after all -- but you must have faith in yourself and your abilities.

Here are four reasons why now is the perfect time to start up:

1. You owe it to yourself.

Sometimes insecurities arise because people feel they don’t deserve success. If these kinds of limiting beliefs are holding you back, it may be time to become a little more selfish. What is it about success that instills fear? A lot of it has to do with raised expectations.

Once you’ve established yourself as an entrepreneur, people will expect quite a bit from you. You’re no longer the young kid with potential. You’re now the professional adult who realized their potential. Sure, this can be a scary transition, but you owe it to yourself to grow and adapt. You owe it to yourself to become the best person you’re able to become. You owe it to yourself to make your job and work enjoyable and rewarding.

2. You owe it to your idea.

People have a misconception about entrepreneurs: They think that they’re only in it for the money. Though making millions is certainly on the mind of any young entrepreneur, the idea that business owners are entirely money driven couldn’t be further from the truth.

Often, entrepreneurs have a great idea that can truly impact the world in a positive way. If you’re hesitant to take the plunge, consider the power and potential of your idea. Consider the mark you can make on society. Innovation and creativity are the catalysts for progress, and, throughout the ages, entrepreneurial minds have shaped the world.

3. Don't regret not starting up.

All of us have regrets in life. We look back at moments where we wish we could have made a different decision. But eventually, ambitious and active people realize that regret is weighing them down.

Once you make the decision to banish regret from your life, you are free to take risks. You laugh in the face of so-called “failure.” You welcome challenges, and you boast about your mistakes. Remember, you won’t regret taking the wrong action as much as you’ll regret not taking any action at all.

4. Help is there when you need it.

There’s no shame in seeking guidance once you’ve decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge. Finding a business partner that shares your vision and values is a great way to gain confidence and remain motivated. Remember, no one person can do everything. Delegate your responsibilities and share your skills with others. Then you can work together to build your business.

Additionally, finding a qualified and friendly business mentor can be extremely valuable and rewarding. Someone who has walked down a similar path and stared down the same insecurities can be tremendously effective in helping you traverse your own.

What was the hardest part about taking the plunge? Let us know in the comments section.