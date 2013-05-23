Growth Strategies

The Cloud-Based Startup Making Waves in Wine Country

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »
2013 Brilliant 100

With few exceptions, sellers of fine wines who cater to the wealthy are a stodgy little group that has contentedly done business the same way for decades. For Chadwick Meyer, this presented an opportunity he couldn't resist.

The son of the founder of Napa Valley's iconic Silver Oak Winery, Meyer rejected working in the family vineyards in favor of a technology career. Now he's back in Napa and has teamed with wife Aimee, a finance-industry refugee, and wine connoisseur Matt Wilson on Soutirage, an online startup that's revolutionizing the top echelons of the wine business by providing unprecedented customer service at prices often lower than those of brick-and-mortar competitors.

The business operates entirely in the cloud. All processes--purchasing, sales, accounting, shipping and even the inventory manager the company installs in clients' cellars--are integrated in a NetSuite system accessible by iPhone, iPad or laptop. Centralized data means that each bottle is accounted for in real time as it moves from producer to client.

Soutirage--the name comes from the French term for racking, or separating the sediment from the wine--has a staff of 17 wine consultants, buyers and executives, based in an office over the corner drugstore in downtown St. Helena. The company manages most or all of the collections of a select group of oenophiles. "We are singularly focused on a small number of clients who buy a large amount of wine," Meyer says.

Aimee Meyer
Aimee Meyer of Soutirage

It might take 18 months to cement such a relationship, he says, noting that members of Soutirage's sales force--young sommeliers from Michelin-starred restaurants such as The French Laundry and veterans of elite wine stores--fly to meet prospective clients for dinner, often bringing rare bottles to taste with them at home. The idea is for the salespeople to get to know clients so well that they can anticipate their wishes. Meanwhile, Soutirage's computerized inventory system provides up-to-the-minute data on each client's cellar. "I noticed you're not drinking the Côte-Rôtie," a Soutirage communiqué might state. "Please send it back to us. You might prefer this Pomerol. I can ship it to you today, if you like."

There are no newsletters or e-mail blasts; all recommendations are personalized. "Our clients put their trust in us," Wilson says. Wine advisors or wine-services coordinators are in daily or weekly contact with their clients through text, e-mail and phone.

There is tremendous transparency in the wine market; anyone can go to Wine-Searcher.com and see the price range for a bottle. Soutirage likes to keep its prices in the middle of the pack. While a small percentage of extraordinary wines pushed the average price of a Soutirage sale last year to $293, the median bottle sold for $130.

The company has nearly 100 active clients; Sean Parker and Harrison Ford were reportedly early converts. The advisory board includes Accel partner and World Economic Forum member Joe Schoendorf, former San Francisco 49ers president-CEO Carmen Policy and famed restaurateur Thomas Keller. Most have a Napa connection in the form of a winery or residence. "We're invited to a lot of dinners where we meet some very interesting people," Wilson says. And no doubt, they are drinking some very interesting wines.

More Food & Beverage Brilliance

Dish.fm
Dish.fm
Use the Dish.fm app to discover the best-reviewed dishes at a restaurant, culled from Yelp, Foursquare and other sites.
Blue Apron
Blue Apron
The convenient weekly subscription box from Blue Apron is filled with fresh ingredients and recipes to make three meals in exactly the right proportions.
Mercy
Mercy
If the famous names (Gwyneth Paltrow) backing Mercy hangover prevention are any indication, this nutrient-loaded drink could be the next leader in functional beverages.
Savored
Savored
OpenTable meets BlackboardEats: Make a restaurant reservation through Savored (acquired last September by Groupon), and get a discount on your meal.
Breathometer
Breathometer
Test your blood-alcohol content with the Breathometer breathalyzer, which plugs into your phone's audio jack.
NatureBox
NatureBox
NatureBox: A monthly subscription snack-food box full of minimally processed and nutritionist-approved goodies.
WikiCell
WikiCell
WikiCell: An edible "nutritional skin" that eliminates the need for packaging on products such as ice cream, yogurt and juice.
Hapilabs' Hapifor
Hapilabs' Hapifork
Hapilabs' Hapifork, an electronic fork that vibrates and lights up when you're eating too fast, connects via USB to your computer or via wireless to your smartphone to track your eating habits.
Food Genius
Food Genius
Restaurateurs can use the Food Genius big-data web platform to put together a dish concept and--through analysis of more than 100,000 menus--see how much the average consumer would pay for it.
loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week