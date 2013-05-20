Yahoo Redesigns Flickr to Make It 'Awesome Again'

May 20, 2013 2 min read

Only hours after announcing that it had acquired popular blogging platform Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash, Yahoo Inc. had more big news up its sleeve. At a press event in New York City, chief executive Marissa Mayer announced a major redesign of Yahoo's photo-sharing site Flickr -- in what she called an effort to make the site "awesome again."

"Marissa asked us to reimagine Flickr," said Adam Cahan, senior vice president of Yahoo's Mobile Engineering and Emerging Products. "What would we do in a world of abundance? What would we bring to our users that would truly inspire and delight them?"

The result is a product that is "all about you and your photos," said Marcus Spiering, Yahoo's head of product.

Among the changes, Flickr has rebuilt the photo stream to showcase user photos in a "seamless layout" -- a mosaic of photos in all shapes and sizes -- and in full resolution without cropping. Profile pages now feature a customizable "full bleed" cover photo, meaning it spans the entire width of the screen at the top of the page.