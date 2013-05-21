Finance

SBA Secures Pledge from Banks to Lend More to Veteran Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

If you are a U.S. veteran looking to start or grow a business, your likelihood of accessing capital may have improved today.

Ahead of Memorial Day, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it has secured a commitment from 120 banks to lend to more veteran entrepreneurs.

Related: The Startup Money Hunt: When Entrepreneurs Bring In Investors (Infographic)

The SBA’s top 20 national lending partners and another 100 smaller, regional lenders in the U.S, have said they will increase their lending to veterans by 5 percent each year for each of the next five years. Wells Fargo, Bank of America and TD Bank are among those who have taken the pledge.

The SBA estimates that the pledge from banks will mean that roughly another 2,000 SBA-backed loans will be made to veteran entrepreneurs totaling approximately $475 million.

Related: From Renting Bedrooms on Airbnb to $1.5 Million in Venture Capital: Lessons in Resourceful Startup Funding

SBA Administrator Karen Mills announced the measure, called the SBA Veteran Pledge Initiative, from Fort Bragg, N.C. The effort to support veterans comes as federal programs have come under scrutiny for taking an unreasonably long time to get veterans their benefits.

Veterans are more likely than their civilian counterparts to start their own businesses, says the SBA. Currently, 9 percent of small businesses are veteran owned. The definition of a small business depends on the industry, according to the SBA. Those 2.45 million small-businesses owned by veterans employ upwards of 5 million people, the SBA says.

Related: Obama Offers $200 Million Prize to Build 3 Manufacturing Innovation Hubs

If you are a U.S. veteran, have you tried to obtain a loan for your small-business from a bank recently? What was your experience like? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance