Finance

Funding Options For Keeping Control of Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Funding Options For Keeping Control of Your Business
Image credit: Faber Novel
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Entrepreneur Roberto Torres needed help. Black & Denim, his 5-year-old Tampa, Fla.-based company, was on the cusp of tremendous growth. Its American-made line of premium denim was already being sold in 50 boutiques nationwide (see "Homegrown," page 26) when some big clients came into the picture. Walt Disney World was calling with sizable orders, and Torres was negotiating deals with Bloomingdale's and Macy's. Black & Denim would need thousands of dollars to produce enough clothing to meet the increased demand.

Out in Nevada City, Calif., Jim Harte, co-founder and principal of Ol' Republic brewpub, was also on the expansion trail. But to move into the wholesale beer market he, too, needed an infusion of thousands of dollars.

The two scenarios share a common thread--neither entrepreneur wanted to give up control of his business to outside investors. So what financing option would work best: applying for a bank loan, tapping a private network of friends and family or something else? In the end, they followed very different paths.

Take it to the people
Crowdfunding is the hottest funding resource these days, and that's the route Torres took for Black & Denim earlier this year. The company's Kickstarter campaign video asked for $20,000. That goal was met in 14 days. Ultimately nearly $40,000 was raised, and Torres didn't have to give away any equity. Instead, donors were rewarded with discounts on limited-edition clothing items.

"Crowdfunding let us do two things," Torres says. "It let us test products on a free focus group willing to pay for them. And it created brand ambassadors. They liked our idea, supported our campaign and spread the word to their friends." But if Black & Denim takes off in department stores, Torres wants to build a manufacturing plant in Tampa, and that's when he'll seek the bigger pockets of VC firms.

Put on your boots
After bootstrapping his Ol' Republic brewpub with nearly $300,000 over two years, Harte thought his next plan, to expand to a warehouse space and go into wholesale beer sales, would require long-term financing. He decided on a business loan from Wells Fargo, and with good reason.

"If you don't want to give up any corporate control, you're better off saddling up with just a business loan," says Ami Kassar, CEO of MultiFunding, which advises small businesses on lending options. "For a lender, it's just a transaction, not a marriage."

Harte, however, concedes that the bank's due-diligence process was exhausting. "It took a month out of my life," he says. The hassle proved to be too much, and Harte decided to fund his expansion out of his own pocket. While proceeding at a slower pace than planned, his new wholesale business has boosted revenue by 20 percent.

For now, Harte is content to stick with bootstrapping. "The company is throwing out enough money that we're in the happy position of not needing financing," he says.

Multimillion-dollar funding rounds from venture capitalists may get all the press these days, but the new wave of crowdfunding used by Black & Denim and the old-school self-financing approach taken by Ol' Republic demonstrate the variety of resources available. And there's no reason to cede control of your dream.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs

Finance

5 Personal-Finance Mistakes That Kill Promising Companies

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us