How to Use Social Media to Find Customers (Infographic)

July 9, 2013 1 min read

Gaining popularity on social media is only half the battle. How do you convert those "Likes" into paying customers?

According to data compiled by Wishpond, a maker of social-media marketing applications, 77 percent of business-to consumer (B2C) marketers have acquired customers through Facebook, while business-to-business (B2B) marketers have found more success on LinkedIn -- finding it a whopping 277% more effective than Facebook or Twitter.

For more on how social-media marketing helps generate business leads and ideas to stand out to potential customers, take a look at the infographic below.