Technology

Could Your Next iPhone Have a Larger Screen?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Could Your Next iPhone Have a Larger Screen?
Image credit: Wall Street Journal Online
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

When compared to Samsung or Motorola smartphones with larger displays, the 4-inch screen on Apple's iPhone can feel sort of, well, puny. But for iPhone users suffering from screen size envy, some good news might be on the way. Citing sources within Apple's supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reports today that Apple is testing prototypes of larger screens for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple is said to be testing screens that are larger than the standard 4 inches for iPhones and as large as 13 inches for the iPad, which currently has a 9.7-inch screen.

Last year, Apple increased the size of its iPhone screens from 3.5 inches to 4 inches. Apple also released the iPad Mini, which has a 7.9-inch display.

While Apple has been criticized for not producing iPhones with larger displays, Chief Executive Tim Cook has defended the device's 4-inch screen, saying it is intended for easy, one-handed use.

Of course, Apple testing new features doesn't mean it will come out with a giant iPhone or iPad any time soon. But iPhone users can hope, can't they?

For more, see the report from the Wall Street Journal.

Related: Apple's iOS 7 Includes New Design, Improved Usability
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab