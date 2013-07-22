Could Your Next iPhone Have a Larger Screen?

July 22, 2013 2 min read

When compared to Samsung or Motorola smartphones with larger displays, the 4-inch screen on Apple's iPhone can feel sort of, well, puny. But for iPhone users suffering from screen size envy, some good news might be on the way. Citing sources within Apple's supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reports today that Apple is testing prototypes of larger screens for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple is said to be testing screens that are larger than the standard 4 inches for iPhones and as large as 13 inches for the iPad, which currently has a 9.7-inch screen.

Last year, Apple increased the size of its iPhone screens from 3.5 inches to 4 inches. Apple also released the iPad Mini, which has a 7.9-inch display.

While Apple has been criticized for not producing iPhones with larger displays, Chief Executive Tim Cook has defended the device's 4-inch screen, saying it is intended for easy, one-handed use.

Of course, Apple testing new features doesn't mean it will come out with a giant iPhone or iPad any time soon. But iPhone users can hope, can't they?

For more, see the report from the Wall Street Journal.

Related: Apple's iOS 7 Includes New Design, Improved Usability

