Technology

In a Win for Apple, ITC Orders Import Ban on Some Samsung Products

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
1 min read

Turnabout was fair play for Apple.

The tech giant got a boost late Friday when the International Trade Commission ruled that rival Samsung infringed on some of its iPhone-related patents for older Galaxy phones and tablets.

The ITC ordered a ban on imports of the Samsung products that violated the patents, which cover features like headphone jacks and finger-scrolling.

That is the mirror image of a previous ITC ruling that Apple had infringed on some Samsung patents for iPhones and iPads. Apple was banned from selling those phones, but the Obama Administration last week vetoed the ITC’s order.

President Obama could issue a similar veto on the Samsung ban within the next 60 days. Samsung is expected to appeal the ITC’s decision.

The ITC’s decision came as the two companies faced off in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. Apple, which won a federal suit in California that Samsung infringed on iPhone patents, is trying to get the courts to force Samsung to stop selling older Galaxy products in the U.S. The appeals court is not expected to issue a ruling in that case for a few months.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab