Elon Musk’s Grok Is Under Fire Worldwide Over Illegal Images— But Musk Is Defiant

Governments from Europe to Asia are investigating the chatbot over sexualized content.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 13, 2026

Grok is in the hot seat, and Elon Musk is lashing back. Governments and regulators from Europe to Asia have launched investigations into sexually explicit images created by Musk’s xAI chatbot, including depictions of minors in minimal clothing.

In the UK, the Office of Communications opened a formal probe Monday, citing “deeply concerning reports” of Grok creating nonconsensual images and content involving minors. Musk fired back, calling the UK government “fascist.”

And the crackdown extends far beyond Britain. France referred the content to prosecutors. Germany’s media minister warned of the “industrialization of sexual harassment.” Sweden condemned imagery involving its deputy prime minister. India gave X 72 hours to take down the content and report its actions. Malaysia opened an investigation and may summon X executives. Australia is reviewing material under its image-based abuse scheme.

Grok announced it’s restricting image generation to paying subscribers only after admitting safeguard failures. Musk warned that users creating illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading it directly.

