Technology

Was a 'Thorny' Romantic Situation Why a Google Exec Left for a Chinese Startup?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Was a 'Thorny' Romantic Situation Why a Google Exec Left for a Chinese Startup?
Image credit: AP
Hugo Barra

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Android executive Hugo Barra is leaving Google.

Barra, formerly a VP of Android product, will join Xiaomi, which is often called the "Apple of China." Xiaomi phones run on Android. The company is called the Apple of China because it copies a lot of what Apple does. For instance, its keynote product launches are comically similar.

The reason for Barra's departure, however, is what everyone is speculating about. 

AllThingsD broke the news of Barra leaving. The publication also said the departure followed a relationship Barra had with a co-worker at Google -- a co-worker whom Google founder Sergey Brin, who recently separated from his wife, is now dating.

Sources close to the situation told AllThingsD that Barra recently tendered his resignation, but that it came before a recent thorny personal situation related to the end of a romantic relationship he had with another Googler.

That Googler is now seeing the company’s co-founder Sergey Brin, but sources said his decision to leave the company is unrelated and was made before he was aware of the new relationship.

AllThingsD is known for scoops about personnel moves in the tech industry. It rarely dives into people's personal lives. The fact that it's phrasing what's going on so awkwardly has many people thinking that there was some sort of love-triangle here.

Valleywag reports that the woman Brin is now dating is Amanda Rosenberg, who works on Google Glass. Rosenberg posted a picture of herself with Barra here last year.

Sergey Brin is married to Anne Wojcicki, but they recently separated, something that came to light yesterday around the same time as the Barra report.  Both Brin and Google are investors in Wojcicki's startup, 23andMe. And Anne Wojcicki's sister, Susan, meanwhile, is very senior executive at Google, making an already sticky situation even more sensitive. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

We've Been Talking About the Tech Skills Gap for 10 Years. Why Hasn't the Conversation Gotten Any More Productive?

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?