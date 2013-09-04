Finance

U.S. Small-Business Borrowing Hits Highest Level in 6 Years

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
U.S. Small-Business Borrowing Hits Highest Level in 6 Years
Image credit: rabbitfunds.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
2 min read

American small businesses increased their borrowing to their highest levels in six years in July, in a sign that many owners are anticipating an uptick in economic activity.

The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index, which measures commercial-loan and lease volume, climbed 11 percent in July to 117.7. That makes it the highest level since August 2007 and up sharply from the 105.7 reading in June, PayNet said.

"There is some optimism returning to small businesses...they are responding to some demand," PayNet President Bill Phelan told Reuters. "As long as interest rates are within reasonable boundaries....a strong economy with demand is better than a weak one with low interest rates."

What is unclear is how that borrowing will manifest itself into growth at companies. Traditionally, small businesses take loans for equipment purchases, upgrades in technology, or expansion of facilities. It could be that such activity leads to job growth – or, conversely, could simply be moves by businesses to boost productivity with existing staff.

On the bright side, amid the increase in borrowing, businesses are paying their bills on time. Delinquencies of 31 to 180 days on loans fell in July to 1.48 percent of all loans made, according to the Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Delinquency Index. That is the lowest level ever recorded by PayNet, the firm said.

Related: Looking for a Bank Loan? Don't Forget the Little Guys

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

When Negotiating Term Sheets, How Much Is Too Much?

Finance

4 Fun Ways for Millennials to Dip Their Toes Into Investing

Finance

This $35 Bundle Can Help You Recession-Proof Your Personal Finances