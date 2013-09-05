Marketing

Yahoo's New Logo: Great New Look or Another Boring Design?

The wait is finally over. Last night at midnight, Yahoo unveiled its new logo. It was the culmination of a 30-day campaign to build anticipation for the new design, during which the company displayed a variation of the logo each day on its homepage.

It's a pretty big deal for Yahoo since it's the first time the company has updated its logo in -- gasp -- 18 years. It also represents Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer's visible mark on a company she's trying to revitalize. Whether or not the change is that dramatic or noteworthy is up for debate.

Mayer -- who recently got glammed up for a feature spread in Vogue magazine -- officially announced the new logo last night on her Tumblr blog, calling it modern, fresh, and "whimsical, yet sophisticated." Mayer details some of the adjustments she and her design team made, like going with lines that have a slight curve and slightly tilting the exclamation point.

What do you think of Yahoo's new logo? Let us know in the poll below and check out the video Yahoo produced that animates the design notes.

