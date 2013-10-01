Growth Strategies

Amazon Boosts Holiday Hiring, Aims to Convert 'Thousands' of Seasonal Workers Into Full-Timers

Image credit: The Verge
Contributor
Founder of This Dog's Life
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon in ramping up its staff for the all-so-important holiday shopping season.

The Seattle-based ecommerce company is looking to add 70,000 full-time seasonal U.S. employees to its headcount, a 40 percent jump from last year's 50,000 seasonal workers. Most of the hires will be working in the fulfillment center to help with the increase in retail demand and the onslaught of holiday orders. After the rush, many are expected to become permanent employees, a move that also occurred in 2012. 

“So far this year, we have converted more than 7,000 temporary employees in the U.S. into full-time, regular roles and we’re looking forward to converting thousands more after this holiday season,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide operations and customer service, in a statement.

Seasonal employees will earn, on average, 94 percent of wages paid to Amazon fulfillment center employees and will qualify for health benefits. 

The latest hiring boost comes on the heels of Amazon's July announcement that it added 7,000 permanent employees (5,000 in fulfillment and 2,000 in customer service) to help get products in customers' hands faster. 

Related: Hiring Spree: Amazon to Add 7,000 New Employees 

Amazon isn't the only company on a hiring frenzy. 

Retailer J.C. Penney will be bringing on 35,000 staff members for holiday help, similar to 2012. 

Video-game retailer GameStop is prepping for the release of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the addition of 17,000 seasonal employees, which is also in line with 2012 hiring figures. The company is looking for in-store staff, technicians and warehouse employees. 

Related: Richard Branson on Why Hiring Should Be Your No. 1 Job 

Mega-retailer Wal-Mart will be adding 55,000 temporary employees for the holidays, with plans to transition 35,000 of these hires to part-time and 35,000 part-time staff to full-time. 

Toys "R" Us is also on board to staff up. The children's retailer will be adding 45,000 temporary positions, a number in line with last year's hiring strategy.

And while Target is on par with Amazon, bringing in an additional 70,000 seasonal employees for holiday help, the retailer's 2013 hiring plan is down 20 percent from last year's 88,000.

 

