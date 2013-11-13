From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?

November 13, 2013 2 min read

With Super Bowls ads costing upwards of $3 million, small businesses don't usually have the marketing budget to splurge on such an expense. But thanks to financial-software company Intuit, one lucky business will get a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.

Intuit recently announced the four finalists for its contest, "Small Business Big Game." Not only will the company get to appear in front of millions of football fans but Intuit is providing assistance in producing and shooting the ad. The commercial will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in the third quarter.

“The ad will be all about the small business, about their story, about their passion,” Heather McLellan, a spokeswoman for Intuit, said when the contest was announced in August.

Related: Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad

Below is a breakdown of the companies in the running. Have a favorite? Head over to Intuit before Dec. 1 to vote.

Barley Labs

This Durham, N.C., company is combining beer and dog treats. Sounds cruel? It's not. Barley Labs takes recycled barley from a local brewery and creates all-natural dog treats in various flavors. Yum.

GoldieBlox

Girl power! GoldieBlox is a toy company looking to inspire girls to think beyond princess dresses. The company creates toys centered on engineering and building. After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, this Oakland, Calif., company is hoping to get more eyes on its creations.

Locally Laid Egg Company

Who would have thought a little suburban farm in the Midwest would have made the cut? But with the organic and sustainable movement in full-swing, this Duluth, Minn., company is looking to capitalize on it. Locally Laid Egg Company raises hens on sprawling green pastures, which allows for healthier poultry and eggs to be produced.

POOP – Natural Dairy Compost

With a name like that, it is hard not to be intrigued. The Nampa, Idaho company started with "a few guys and a dream about POOP" and has blossomed into a business that not only sells odorless composted dairy manure – a product that can be used on lawns, gardens and flowerbeds – but also has a full line of merchandise.