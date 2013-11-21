GoldieBlox Video About Girls Becoming Engineers Goes Viral

November 21, 2013 2 min read

UPDATE: GoldieBlox Removes Popular Video After Legal Fight With the Beastie Boys

Young girls playing games? Check. A clever rewrite of a classic Beastie Boys song? Check. An all-around fun video with a positive message? Check and check.

These elements have come together in a new video from girls game-maker GoldieBlox that has gone viral.

GoldieBlox founder and former Stanford engineer Debbie Sterling has been exceptionally vocal about encouraging girls to become women engineers since launching GoldieBlox last year. GoldieBlox, a game for girls that involves helping "Goldie" engineer a belt system that spins her dog around so he can chase his tail.

This new video, which GoldieBlox posted to YouTube earlier this week, features three young girls who are tired of "pink princesses" and start building a contraption made of everyday items such as umbrellas, ladders and GoldieBlox toys that sends teacups and baby dolls flying around a house. The whole thing is set to a rewritten version of the 1987 Beastie Boys song "Girls."

In five short days the video has already amassed more than 6 million views on YouTube. It's big exposure for a company that's just getting started.

I could spend precious minutes transcribing the lyrics for you or, instead, you should just watch the video here. It's pretty brilliant.

And while you're at it, here's the video GoldieBlox recently submitted to Intuit's Super Bowl ad contest. It's one of four companies that are hoping to score a 30-second ad spot during football's big game early next year.

