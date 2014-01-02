Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles in 2013

January 2, 2014 2 min read

Those in franchising know you can never have too much information. Whether you're an established franchise owner, and aspiring franchise owner, or a business owner looking to franchise your concept, it's important to keep on top of the latest news, trends and advice.

Here at Entrepreneur.com, we've made it our mission to help you run your business. Here's a countdown of our most-viewed articles about franchising in 2013.

10. How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster

When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.

9. Truffle Fries With That? Fast-Food Franchises Spice Up Their Menus

Quick-serve restaurants are beefing up their menus with gourmet offerings in an effort to compete with their fast-casual counterparts.

8. Franchises Lead the Mediterranean Food Trend

Mediterranean cuisine may well be the next big thing at American fast-casual restaurants. The staples of the Middle East and Greece are finding a growing niche among consumers --and franchises are leading the way.

7. Franchise Takes the Cafe Concept on the Road

BikeCaffe, a British franchise concept, brings the coffee house to the customer.

6. Why KFC's New Go Cup Is a Brilliant Business Idea -- Even If You Don't Like Fried Chicken

KFC has found a new use for your car's cup holder -- a lesson to all innovators out there: You don't have to reinvent the wheel to come up with a good idea.

5. How to Name a Franchise

What's in a name? When it comes to franchising, a lot of goofy stuff.

4. Franchisors Offer Their Own Financing Programs

Savvy systems offer financial help to their franchisees.

3. Frozen-Yogurt Franchise Fight Heats Up

'Go self-serve or go home,' says one competitor. Franchises get creative to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded frozen-yogurt market.

2. Small Used Jewelry Business Leads to a Growing Pawn-Shop Franchise

A father and son road trip led them to launch a small pawn shop that grew into a nationwide franchise.

1. The Pros and Cons of Franchising Your Business

Franchising could be your next big strategy for expansion or it could send your growing business down the wrong path. Here are some key considerations before you decide if franchising is for you.