5 Steps to Building a Business Around Your Passion

January 21, 2014 4 min read

Fear is a funny four letter word.

It is designed to protect us from real danger in our lives (like a bear chasing us) but at the same time paralyzes us from achieving our dreams.

I believe passion is the sword of love that pierces through the wall of fears that hold us back.

Why?

When people are living from passion they tend to be fulfilled, happy, healthy and love everyone around them. There isn't much room to get sick, be angry or unhappy when you do something you love all day.

What if you could do what you love and make a living around that passion?

Now we're talking!

During one of my stops at the Fox Business Studio in NYC I discuss how to live your passion (and build a 6 and 7 figure business a year) around it.

Anyone can learn to earn a paycheck and make money building someone else's dream (and there's nothing wrong about that).

When I first started out I was a bit overwhelmed. Coming from losing my dream of playing professional football, not having a college degree at the time and looking to jump into the business world at a young age was pretty daunting for me. However, it all became very simple at one point...

I wanted to have the flexibility to follow what I love doing every single day, and make a living around that which would set me up for the rest of my life.

During my short time playing pro football I got a taste of this life. It was amazing. To make money around what I loved... I couldn't see myself living any other way.

The most passionate entrepreneurs are driven by more than just money, there driven by living a fulfilled life.

1. Research Your Market

Knowing what the competition knows, won't cut it, get deep. Dive in to your market and study like an expert.

2. Set a Tangible Financial Goal

I set new goals every 6 months and I always stretch my initial mark. Work backwards and figure out what you need to do each day, to get to where you want to be.

3. Create a Sharable Site

It's great to reference some the leaders in your space, but when you are developing your own brand, it's important to create unique content on a single hub. A site that your readers and viewers can reference back to, for more of your incredible content. I lean on Derek Halpern who's a pro at this.

4. Build a List

This is one of the most important tools in building a business. As you develop your sharable site, begin building a list of emails of the people that visit your site, and continue to provide them with value. This will translate into buyers for the future launch of your product or service.

5. Launch a Product or Service you can sell

If you have a financial goal that you've set out for the next 6 months, then you have to sell something. Figure out the biggest challenges your audience is facing and build something that solves their problem.

Turn Your Passion into Profits

