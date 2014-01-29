Project Grow

Fundamental Key to Entrepreneurial Greatness: A Good Night's Sleep

Do you get enough sleep?

Or do you constantly feel drained, tired, and find yourself yawning throughout you day?

Sleep might be the most important aspect of building a great business, and having a high performing body. It is also, one of the most overlooked aspects considering the focus on diet and working out.

What if having the right amount of sleep (and knowing when to sleep) solved all of your health problems, gave you unlimited energy throughout the day, and and made you 10x more productive than you’ve ever been?

Well, in this episode on the The School of Greatness podcast we talk about the massive value one gets from proper sleep levels and also how to build the right habits to ensure you take advantage of it.

So for the 30th episode we have the king of the sleep bank, Ameer Rosic.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How a perfect vessel is key to positive effect on a global level
  • Why sleep is so important
  • Understanding circadian rhythms
  • Why sleep is the most important aspect of human performance
  • The importance of simplicity when planning for success
  • Steps to Improving Your Sleep Debt Bank Position
  • Melatonin puts you to bed | Cortisol keeps you active
  • Alleviating Sleep Debt issues with Time Release Melatonin, St. John’s Wart and More...
  • The Photo Electric Effect or the Power of Solar Gazing
  • The truth about Sugar and Sleep
  • A Simple Dietary Protocol for Improving Blood Sugar Levels, Concentration, Energy Levels and so much more
  • The Truth about Sleep for Entrepreneurs
  • Plus much more...

 

