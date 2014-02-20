Technology

Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City

If you live in a major metropolitan area, Google’s Fiber TV and internet network could become an attractive alternative to the established broadband companies.

Yesterday the company said it had approached cities like Nashville, Atlanta and San Jose, among a total of 34 cities, about building the infrastructure.

Google says Fiber can provide customers with internet access at speeds up to 100 times faster than broadband.

Fiber was launched in Kansas City last year in an effort to increase technological development and investment in the area. As Google’s business of streaming content to mobile devices grows, the network, which can deliver content at speeds of one gigabyte per second, will insure that the company can keep up with customers' use.

Industry analysts also speculate that the service could become a viable competitor to the likes of AT&T and Comcast, Reuters reports.

Customers in the Kansas City area have access to Fiber for $120 per month. Last year Google announced it would be expanding the network to Austin, Texas, and Provo, Utah in 2014.

