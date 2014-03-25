My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Retail Businesses

This Company Wants Its Customers to Know Exactly How Much It Is Making From Them

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Company Wants Its Customers to Know Exactly How Much It Is Making From Them
Image credit: Everlane via Twitter
Everlane Studio
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
4 min read

Retail is a game of cat and mouse. The retailer tries to convince shoppers that they are getting their money’s worth and shoppers try to determine just how much of a deal they can squeeze out of a retailer. It’s a game of smoke and mirrors, deals and discounts, allure and illusion.

Until it’s not. Luxury clothing manufacturer and e-retailer Everlane has built a business on ultimate transparency, taking the risky step of sharing cost and markup information with its customers.

For example, Everlane tells customers that its Petra Market leather handbag, which retails for $365, costs $204.45 to make. Of that, $100.10 is spent on leather, $32.50 goes into hardware like zippers, $50.96 on craftsmanship, $8.07 on international duties and $12.82 to transport from Italy, where the bags are made. Everlane’s total profit? $160.55.

A $15 t-shirt that Everlane sells costs $6.70 to make: $2.75 in cotton, 35 cents in cutting costs, $1.35 in sewing costs, 50 cents in dying, $1.25 in finishing costs and 50 cents in transportation. That means that Everlane is pocketing $8.30 every time anyone buys a t-shirt from its site.

Related: Your Customers Aren't Looking for a Fling (Infographic)

On top of that, Everlane generates infographics that make its cost structure exceptionally obvious to its consumers. And the company never runs sales, ever, so what you see is what you get.

Everlane’s transparency is its brand. “People have never seen that stuff before and it’s pretty provocative,” says founder Michael Preysman. “The dream is to create a brand where people become more educated about the world. And in the same way that people demand to know where their food comes from they say, ‘Hey, where do my clothes come from? Where do my home goods come from and what do they cost me to make?’ Because I want to be treated fairly as a consumer.’”

San Francisco-based Everlane first launched in November of 2011 with 1,500 t-shirts of a single design. Almost instantly, there was a waiting list. Today, the company sells a wide range of apparel items for both men and women as well as leather goods and accessories. Everlane has 35 employees and about 150,000 customers.

Related: Becoming the 'Benchmark' Brand Everyone Covets

In addition to telling consumers exactly how much an item costs to make, Everlane is aggressively transparent about where its products are made. Consumers can see photos of factories where products are made and Everlane spot checks those factories multiple times per year.

For example, the Ryan Long Sleeve shirt, available for $30, is made of fabric developed with the family-owned Ryan Factory in Long Beach, Calif. Consumers can see pictures inside the factory, read how Everlane found the factory and even check the local time and weather at each particular factory.

This Company Wants Its Customers to Know Exactly How Much It Is Making Off Them
Ryan Factory in Long Beach, Calif.
Image credit: Marat Shaya

Everlane’s target audience is the same consumer who cares to know that his or her coffee beans were grown by farmers being paid sustainable wages: the Whole Foods shopper, the Trader Joe’s shopper, the tech-savvy early adopter, the “This American Life” public radio show listener, says Preysman. (When “This American Life” host Ira Glass read Everlane’s advertisement, Preysman says the website experienced a surge in traffic.)

Related: Good Content Marketing Starts With Knowing Your Customers

Before launching Everlane, Preysman worked in private equity, working in groups that invested in technology companies like Facebook and Yelp. He saw opportunity in fashion because it was a market ripe for disruption.

“I grew up in California in a pretty entrepreneurial family in the heart of the tech boom. It was Silicon Valley and my Dad started a couple companies. When you are part of that, it’s always the idea to push the status quo forward,” he says.

That said, the clothing that Everlane is making and selling is just a launch pad for Preysman. “Everlane is a platform where we think about it as clothing is just a beginning for us.”

Click to Enlarge+
This Company Wants Its Customers to Know Exactly How Much It Is Making Off Them

 

Related: The One Thing Your Startup Really Needs to Succeed

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Retail Businesses

Thinking About Taking Your Product Into Big-Box Stores? You Need Help in These 4 Areas

Retail Businesses

This Legendary Music Retailer Made Millions Online. So Why Did They Open a Studio?

Retail Businesses

13 Surprising Facts About Sears, Which Just Declared Bankruptcy