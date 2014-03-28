Go on Facebook for Your Next Hire? (Infographic)

March 28, 2014 1 min read

To understand how jobhunting is changing, Jobvite, an applicant tracking and recruitment tool, conducted its annual survey on job seeking trends. The latest findings unearth some surprises, such as the emergence of “social job seekers,” who actively use their online social networks to find career opportunities. According to the findings, 76 percent of this group found their current job on Facebook while recruiters in the survey focus their attention nearly entirely on LinkedIn.