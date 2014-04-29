Logos

Leading Logos for Brand Inspiration: A Look at Emerging Images

Some corporations succeed when it comes to logo redesigns. Earlier this year, American Airlines gave their airplane rudders an abstract art makeover in response to a massive employee survey, and the redesign at Staples was strategically part of a much larger rebranding effort. Some bomb (EY). Some are so subtle you can barely tell the difference (Google, Yahoo!).

Meanwhile, more than 500,000 new businesses launch each month in the United States, according to a Kauffman Foundation Report. And with that comes 500,000 newly created logos, each vying for the consumer's attention. We asked for your favorite logos and the results are in Entrepreneur's Top Logos of 2014: Reader's Edition. We noted your favorite corporate icons, and then took a closer look at submissions from small businesses.

The Apple and Nike swoosh aside, when it comes to new brands, logos are valuable first impressions to the market. Colors, geomantic qualities and all the elements of design have to be on point.

As we reviewed and analyzed your submissions, we saw a pattern of categories emerge: 

The Seven Cs of Startup Logos

Creative - Is it artistic?
Cutting edge - Does it have innovative design?
Cute - Does it make you say "aww"?
Clean - Is there beauty in its simplicity?
Communicative - Does it compact information about the company into one logo?
Chic - Is there something fashionable about it?
Close-to-home - It needn't be a multinational or an online service with global reach. Some logos from regional businesses have major local pull.

We filtered through the entries and picked three leading logos for each category. Because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, consider this list of logotypes as more of a peer-inspiration board as you develop your own brand identity:

 

TOP 3 CREATIVE

 

Opendorse

Opendorse
Image credit: Opendorse

A marketing platform for businesses to find the right athletic sponsor in Lincoln, Neb.

 
 

Dryworld Industries

Dryworld Industries
Image credit: Dryworld Industries

A brand that specializes in athletic footgear.
Logo Chatter: Its bright monogram takes on more power when juxtaposed onto darker, grittier athlete gear.

 
 

Design Squid

Design Squid
Image credit: Design Squid

A web design, SEO and branding agency.
Logo Chatter: There's a deepened appreciation for its logo mascot's silhouette when you click "About Us" on their webpage.


TOP 3 CUTTING EDGE

 

Fitness Blender

Fitness Blender
Image credit: Fitness Blender

Features full-length workout videos and meal plans online.

 
 

Ariba

Ariba
Image credit: Ariba

A software and IT services company in Sunnyvale, Calif. It was acquired by SAP AG for $4.3 billion in 2012.

 
 

High Touch Group

High Touch Group
Image credit: High Touch Group

A technology consulting and public relations firm.

 

TOP 3 CUTEST

 

Porter

Porter
Image credit: Porter

A personal concierge offering house cleaning, dry cleaning, wash & fold, and dog walking services from local professionals.

 
 

At Home Veterinary Services

At Home Veterinary Services
Image credit: At Home Veterinary Services

Mobile veterinary clinic services straight to your home.

 
 

United Shoes of America

United Shoes of America
Image credit: United Shoes of America

A children's shoe brand that is dedicated to manufacturing all products in the United States.

 
 

TOP 3 COMMUNICATIVE

 

Indulgery

Indulgery
Image credit: Indulgery

With custom search and filter tools, users can search specials and events at local restaurants and bars, or follow the businesses they care about to receive a custom newsfeed of specials & events.

 
 

Pinchaser

Pinchaser
Image credit: Pinchaser

Provides detailed stat tracking and instructional videos from a PGA Professional to help users improve their game.

 
 

Gregory's Coffee

Gregory's Coffee
Image credit: Gregory's Coffee

A New York City coffee chain that emphasizes friendly baristas and a Gregular loyalty program.

 
 

TOP 3 CLEAN

 

Gig Masters

Gig Masters
Image credit: Gig Masters

Helps you book entertainers, musicians, party planners, rentals, venues for weddings and other life events.

 
 

L&A Lavin & Associates

L&A Lavin & Associates
Image credit: L&A Lavin & Associates

Bronx, N.Y.-based Certified public accountants.

 
 

MetaMarkets

MetaMarkets
Image credit: MetaMarkets

A real-time analytics platform for buyers, sellers and marketplaces in the programmatic advertising space.

 
 

TOP 3 CHIC

 

Billy Reid

Billy Reid
Image credit: Billy Reid

Men's and women's luxury clothing designer.

Manvelope

Manvelope
Image credit: Manvelope

An online service that regularly provides premium underwear and socks for men.

 
 

The Tutbury Present Company

The Tutbury Present Company
Image credit: The Tutbury Present Company

A independent card and gift shop in the historic village of Tutbury, England.

 
 

TOP 3 CLOSE-TO-HOME

 

Hawkair

Hawkair
Image credit: Hawkair

A regional airline based in Terrace, British Columbia

 
 

Coalwork

Coalwork
Image credit: Coalwork

A coworking spot and networking organization with a mission to boost the tech industry in Scranton, Pa.

 
 

Professional Movers

Professional Movers
Image credit: Professional Movers

A Detroit moving and delivery services company.

 
 
