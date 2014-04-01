Google

No Joke: Google's Groundbreaking Gmail Platform Turns 10 Today

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Google may have introduced its quest for a Pokémon Master with a wink earlier today in honor of April Fools’ Day. But the internet giant also has a serious reason to celebrate: today, its revolutionary Gmail service turns 10.

On this very day in 2004, Google unveiled Gmail as an invite-only, beta rollout. Clearly a fan of holiday-centric launches, the company then made the service available to everybody on Valentine’s Day in 2007.

By offering a game-changing 1 GB of storage, speedy interface, highly effective spam filter and an integrated search tool (all for free), Gmail quickly eclipsed competing mail platforms of the day, including those from AOL, Hotmail, Microsoft and Yahoo.

Though it would go on to become one of the company’s most revolutionary achievements, many within Google initially regarded Gmail with some skepticism, reports Time.

Related: 5 Tips to Take Control of Your Inbox

Though founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin supported the project, many perceived it as deviation from Google’s search engine specialism.

Paul Buchheit, the creator of Gmail -- and Google’s twenty-third employee -- was at the helm of Caribou, which was the project’s code name. Though it was barely ready in time for its initial launch, Brin was particularly tickled by the idea of unveiling an actual product under the guise of a trick.

Upon its introduction, Gmail was so hot that coveted invitations were being offered on eBay for up to $150. And a decade later, it still remains the gold standard, and hasn't deviated much from its original design.

“I can’t think of another app that has existed so close to its original form for 10 years,” Google designer Kevin Fox told Time. “Someone who had only used Gmail in its first iteration and suddenly used it today would still understand Gmail.”

Related: Google Invites Kids to Become Inventor-Dreamers in 'Doodle' Contest

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Jobs at Google

Google

More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling

Google

Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users