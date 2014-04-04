Human Resources

How to Hire Without Spending a Fortune. (Hint: Use Social Media.)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Hire Without Spending a Fortune. (Hint: Use Social Media.)
Image credit: Business Partners Image on Shutterstock
Guest Writer
VP of People, Glassdoor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Sourcing and securing the right candidates for open positions can be an expensive endeavor, often requiring extensive travel to campuses and career fairs as well as time-consuming screening calls and in-person interviews. But social recruiting, or the use of social media in hiring, can cut the costs of the process while delivering top-notch results. 
 
According to a Jobvite survey, 94 percent of recruiters are now -- or are preparing -- to tap social media for recruiting practices, and 73 percent say they have made successful hires in that manner. Because most social media sites frequented by potential candidates are free to use, social recruiting can be extremely budget friendly. 
 
 
In addition to the social media sites used by the masses, including Facebook, Twitter and others, career-specific social sites offer affordable opportunities for interacting with potential employees and building your company’s employer brand. For instance, 1-800 CONTACTS recently leveraged the community on one of such sites to boost recruitment with an enhanced employer profile and targeted job ads. With a minimal investment, 1-800 CONTACTS increased its monthly page views from 2,861 to 32,171 and tripled its applicant quality. 
 
There are plenty of places to post your available jobs online for free. Consider these five low- or no-cost outlets to share your open jobs and recruit top talent:
 
 
1. Your company's career website. Optimize your job descriptions so they’re easily searchable and don’t forget to link open positions to more information such as company reviews from your employees available on other media.
 
2. Twitter. On Twitter, you can find potential candidates by following people who tweet about your industry. You can also communicate about your employer brand by building a robust company profile, tweeting about job openings, happenings in your industry and business, and generating conversation with others of like interests. 
 
3. University job boards. Most four-year colleges and universities offer students and alumni the opportunity to post jobs for free. Involve your employees and receive some great referral hires by encouraging employees to post open positions in alumni social-networking groups. 
 
 
4. Craigslist. For listings in some cities you can post a job for free on Craigslist although the cost for most markets is about $25 to $75 per job listing for 30 days. Although this is an economical option, beware that this will likely result in a flurry of applications, so be prepared to sift through them. 
 
5. Niche social groups. Looking for an executive assistant? There’s a group for that. Locate the online social connections of individuals working in a given industry and post your jobs within those circles. If no one in that group is a fit, the likelihood of a member knowing someone is high. 
 
There are plenty of ways to recruit top talent without paying top dollar. You just have to be willing to put in the work to present an authentic employer brand. Don’t be afraid to jump in and join conversations and share more about your workplace. The more candidates know about your company, the better prepared they will be to decide if they are right for the firm.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Human Resources

When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This

Human Resources

How Google, Facebook and Amazon Handle Office Romances -- and How You Should Too

Human Resources

Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll