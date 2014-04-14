A Guide to the Best Times to Post on Social Media (Infographic)

April 14, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Do you post social-media updates when your audience has the highest chance of seeing them, or just whenever you think of it or happen to have a free minute?

If you aren't posting to a social media site when most of your audience members are on it, all that time you spent crafting the update goes to waste. And you're a busy person. You don't have any time to waste.

An infographic from Fannit.com lists the best and worst times to post to all the major social media sites: Pinterest, LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter, Facebook and your blog. While all audiences are different, you can use these times as a general guide. Here are the best times to post to each site:

Pinterest: On Saturday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

LinkedIn: 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Google+: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Twitter: On weekends from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Facebook: Weekdays 6 a.m.- 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Blog: Monday, Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m.

For the worst times to post to each social media site, as well as other helpful posting tips, check out the graphic: