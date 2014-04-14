Gadgets, Apps, Video Games and Social Media: All Things Tech With Veronica Belmont

April 14, 2014 1 min read

From smartphones to smartwatches to tablets to you name it, it's like we're swimming in a sea of gadgets. And apps. And all sorts of services. When you think you have everything all figured out, innovation pushes forward again and there you are starting from scratch.

Technology can be like a moving target. What's the big thing in tech that business owners need to be doing better? Are wearables really the future? Can I learn how to run my business better from ... video games?

To answer all these questions and a handful more, we'll be speaking with Veronica Belmont -- knower of all things tech and beyond. Belmont is host of an internet show called Sword & Laser Video. Before that she served as host of Revision3's hugely popular tech show Tekzilla.

Belmont will be joining me Wednesday for a can't-miss Google Hangout. You can watch the Hangout here, right on this post, starting at 2 p.m. EST. See you then. It's going to be a ton of fun.