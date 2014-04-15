Emotions

Angry at Work? Have a Snack.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A study that may as well have been sponsored by the folks who make Snickers finds that, to borrow the company's slogan, "you're not you when you're hungry."

The report, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals something we all innately know: that hunger (or, more scientifically, low blood sugar) has the power to transform us into grumpy, irritable versions of ourselves.

But is this hunger-induced crankiness powerful enough to turn us against those we purportedly love? That's what lead author Brad Bushman and psychologist from Ohio State University wanted to find out.

Related: High-Tech Vending Machines That Serve Healthy Snacks See Rapid Growth

To test this, he recruited 107 married couples, assessed the health of their relationships and taught them how to measure their blood sugar levels. Then, somewhat morbidly, he gave them each a voodoo doll and 51 pins.

"We told the participants this doll represented their spouse, and that every night before they went to bed they should stab the doll with pins depending on how angry they were with their spouse," Bushman told NPR.

The voodoo dolls belonging to those who recorded the lowest blood sugar levels before bed received a real stabbing -- after three weeks, Bushman and his team found that they were stuck more than twice as often as the dolls belonging to participants with the highest glucose levels.

Related: The Art of Having a Productive Argument

"Regardless of how good somebody's relationship is, when they're hungry, they're more angry, and they stuck more pins in the doll," Bushman told the outlet. "What we conclude is that glucose is the food for the brain that we need to exercise self-control. And when people's glucose levels are low, they are poorer at exercising self-control."

All of this, of course, may still feel obvious, but it's an important reminder nonetheless. If low glucose levels caused participants to stab voodoo versions of their spouses, imagine the insidious ways hunger may be affecting your exchanges with colleagues (who, presumably, you didn't vow to be true to in sickness and in health).

The simple but important takeaway, then? Don't turn your employees into voodoo dolls; make sure you're properly fueled before dealing with an important situation at work, especially if it's stressful or emotional one. 

Related: 10 Simple Ways to Eat Healthy Without Thinking

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emotions

5 Ways to Fight Depression, Improve Your Mood and Boost Productivity

Emotions

It's My Job and I'll Cry If I Want to: The Case for Showing Emotions in the Workplace

Emotions

Feeling Lost? Here's One Way to Get Back on Track.