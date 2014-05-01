Innovation

These Two Innovative Diagnostic Devices Just Scored Big Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2014 issue of . Subscribe »
Taking care of business: Surbhi Sarna of nVision Medical.
Taking care of business: Surbhi Sarna of nVision Medical.
Photo © Jeff Clark

As a teenager, Surbhi Sarna was plagued by painful ovarian cysts. After six months of hospital visits and uncertainty, she was finally diagnosed. "I got lucky, and it turned out to be benign," says Sarna, now 28. "But I realized that women's health isn't where it should be."

That experience and the frustration she felt over the limited diagnostic options available to women shaped her subsequent academic and professional pursuits. As an undergrad, she studied molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and worked as a clinical scientist at the Stanford University School of Medicine. After graduating from Berkeley in 2007, she worked as an engineer for medical-device companies Abbott Vascular and BioCardia. In 2012, armed with roughly $500,000 in seed funding, she founded nVision Medical, a medical-device company that works to improve women's healthcare.

In April 2013 nVision closed a $4.5 million investment round led by Catalyst Health Ventures of Braintree, Mass., along with early-stage investment groups Draper Associates, Seraph Group, LMN Ventures and Astia Angels.

Darshana Zaveri, partner at Catalyst, which has invested a total of $2.25 million in nVision, was impressed by Sarna's pedigree, engineering chops and determination. "From a technical perspective, she is brilliant," says Zaveri, an nVision board member. "She has a very thorough understanding of how to take technology from concept to prototype to manufactured product. And she has demonstrated a very thorough understanding of clinical need and market opportunity."

That opportunity lies in the creation of two catheter-based diagnostic tools, both of which are in the R&D stage. One is for early detection of ovarian cancer, the majority of which is "caught at stage 3 or 4," Sarna says. The other is a microendoscope that gynecologists can use in their own exam rooms (rather than sending patients to radiology for X-rays), allowing them to more easily detect blockage of fallopian tubes, a cause of infertility in women.

Among Sarna's biggest expenses: securing patents for her products, paying her seven-person engineering team and testing her products on human tissue samples (made possible by the prevalence of hysterectomies). To keep costs down and to streamline product development, Sarna outsources to two teams of consultants, one working on the ovarian-cancer device, the other on the infertility device. That way, she says, "no one's distracted."

"She's essentially a one-man show running a virtual company," Zaveri says. "And she's doing that very efficiently."

In January nVision was awarded office and lab space at the Fogarty Institute for Innovation in Mountain View, Calif., a nonprofit that promotes advancements in medical technology. Sarna expects to apply for FDA approval of the ovarian-cancer product and begin clinical trials by the first quarter of 2015, with the infertility product following later that year. If all goes according to plan, nVision could begin selling devices to doctors and hospitals in 2017.

Getting a new healthcare product to market--not to mention drumming up support from physicians, patients and insurers--is a long, arduous process. But Sarna is up to the challenge.

"For those patients at high risk for ovarian cancer, there is simply no adequate way to catch the disease early," she says.

"What keeps me at it is the chance to really make a difference in the lives of these patients."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption