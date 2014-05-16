The Top Franchise in Every Industry
If you're searching for a franchise opportunity, it makes sense to start at the top.
That's why we're bringing you our Best of the Best list: the 97 franchises that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500®.
These companies have been ranked based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Instead, consider it a starting point in your research to find the best franchise opportunity for you. That research should also include reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to existing franchisees.
Automotive
Business Services
Children's Businesses
Financial Services
Food/Full-Service
Health
Maintenance
Automotive
Maaco Franchising
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 166
Total cost: $364.1K-$471.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 446/0
Jiffy Lube International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 30
Total cost: $196.5K-$376K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,098/0
RNR Custom Wheels & Tires
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 322
Total cost: $288.8K-$563.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/10
Novus Glass
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 124
Total cost: $44.3K-$226.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,608/17
Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services
Midas International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 25
Total cost: $123.6K-$412.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,259/49
Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services
Sixt Franchise USA
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 73
Total cost: $614.1K-$6.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,141/878
Business Services
Advertising Services - Publishing
Coffee News
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 93
coffeenews.com/franchise
Total cost: $9.4K-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 884/4
Advertising Services - Miscellaneous
Valpak Direct Marketing Systems
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 202
Total cost: $82.2K-$200.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/2
Transworld Business Advisors
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 226
Total cost: $57.2K-$74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/5
Business Coaching & Consulting
FocalPoint Coaching
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 286
Total cost: $64.6K-$115.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0
Shipping Services
Unishippers Global Logistics
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 172
Total cost: $40.4K-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/47
Sign-A-Rama
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 74
Total cost: $87.1K-$229.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 888/0
Express Employment Professionals
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 71
Total cost: $105K-$195K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 632/0
Sandler Training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 186
Total cost: $83.2K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 235/0
Miscellaneous Business Services
Proforma
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 83
Total cost: $19.5K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 718/0
Children's Businesses
Goddard Systems
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 113
Total cost: $694.4K-$739.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 413/0
Children's Enrichment Programs
Bricks 4 Kidz
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 111
Total cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 423/1
GameTruck Licensing
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 260
Total cost: $122.5K-$310.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/1
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 182
Total cost: $36K-$281.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0
Once Upon A Child
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 149
Total cost: $239.7K-$336.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0
Guard-A-Kid
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 246
Total cost: $21.4K-$38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/1
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 18
Total cost: $66.5K-$140.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,410/27
Financial Services
Padgett Business Services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 188
Total cost: $99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 406/0
Estrella Insurance
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 242
Total cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
H&R Block
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 15
Total cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,059/6,256
Miscellaneous Financial Services
ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 493
Total cost: $40.1K-$67K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/0
Food/Full-Service
Denny's
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 8
Total cost: $1.2M-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,518/165
Bruegger's Bagels
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 203
Total cost: $389.6K-$591.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/190
Great American Cookies
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 143
Total cost: $178.4K-$280.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/3
Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 37
Total cost: $194.9K-$367.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,437/17
Cinnabon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 64
Total cost: $142.3K-$365.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,102/1
Buffalo Wild Wings
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 62
Total cost: $1.2M-$3.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 529/409
KFC
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 14
Total cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,539/4,659
Dunkin' Donuts
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 10
Total cost: $294K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,833/0
Frozen Desserts - Frozen Yogurt
Menchie's
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 116
Total cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/1
Baskin-Robbins USA
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 41
Total cost: $100.7K-$390.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,391/7
Frozen Desserts - Miscellaneous
Rita's Italian Ice
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 81
Total cost: $140.2K-$379.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/0
Hardee's
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 11
Total cost: $1.1M-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,492/468
Taco Bell
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 20
Total cost: $1.2M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,933/1,047
Pizza Hut
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 9
Total cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,700/1,657
Sandwiches - Philly Cheesesteak
Charleys Philly Steaks
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 108
Total cost: $101.6K-$465.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 479/37
Subway
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 3
Total cost: $85.7K-$262.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39,767/0
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 5
Total cost: $300.5K-$489.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,814/28
Smoothie King
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 86
Total cost: $144.4K-$336.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/6
Nathan's Famous
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 144
Total cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/5
HUMAN Healthy Vending
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 281
Total cost: $71.5K-$108.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/2
Edible Arrangements International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 43
Total cost: $154.3K-$279.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,126/2
Health
Miracle-Ear
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 36
Total cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,290/9
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 107
Total cost: $52.7K-$249.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 395/0
Kitchen Tune-Up
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 211
Total cost: $45.8K-$55.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0
CertaPro Painters
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 103
Total cost: $129K-$158.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 442/0
N-Hance
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 134
Total cost: $30.5K-$130.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 287/0
Miscellaneous Home Improvement
Budget Blinds
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 55
Total cost: $89.2K-$187.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 905/0
Hampton Hotels
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 2
Total cost: $3.7M-$13.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,941/1
Maintenance
Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 61
Total cost: $29.95K-$131K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,522/0
Jan-Pro Franchising International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 12
Total cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,532/0
Mister Sparky
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 299
Total cost: $56.2K-$271.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/8
HandyPro Handyman Services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 410
Total cost: $68.5K-$107.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0
The Glass Guru
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 244
Total cost: $30K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1
One Hour Heating & Air
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 150
Total cost: $74.8K-$354.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/49
Weed Man
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 98
Total cost: $67.1K-$84.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 457/0
Rooter-Man
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 102
Total cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 476/21
ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 197
Total cost: $48.9K-$89.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/1
The Maids
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 39
Total cost: $95.6K-$123.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/33
Servpro
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 7
Total cost: $134.8K-$183.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,614/0
Aire-Master of America
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 269
Total cost: $35.6K-$126.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/4
Fish Window Cleaning Services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 148
Total cost: $76.2K-$136.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/1
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
American Leak Detection
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 123
Total cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 377/15
Personal Care
Anytime Fitness
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 1
Total cost: $56.3K-$353.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,397/28
Supercuts
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 4
Total cost: $108.8K-$203.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,138/1,186
Massage Envy
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 54
Total cost: $331.5K-$825.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 957/1
Comfort Keepers
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 59
Total cost: $77.6K-$109.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 783/0
Miscellaneous Personal Care Businesses
Palm Beach Tan
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 159
Total cost: $554.6K-$821.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/173
Pets
Dogtopia
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 390
Total cost: $253.4K-$478.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/5
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 313
Total cost: $21.1K-$93.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1
Wild Birds Unlimited
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 151
Total cost: $95.3K-$161.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/0
Recreation
American Poolplayers Association
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 255
Total cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6
Fleet Feet Sports
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 272
Total cost: $173K-$335K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/17
Cruise Planners-American Express Travel
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 19
Total cost: $2.1K-$21.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,500/1
Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous
Results! Travel
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 70
Total cost: $25-$8.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 655/0
Retail
Plato's Closet
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 115
Total cost: $230.7K-$389.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/0
Batteries Plus Bulbs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 79
Total cost: $193.6K-$410.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 529/40
7-Eleven
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 6
Total cost: $30.8K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50,460/484
RadioShack
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 48
Total cost: $144.9K-$607.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,306/4,395
Tools Distribution
Snap-on Tools
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 24
Total cost: $143.7K-$307.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,538/242
GNC Franchising
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 28
Total cost: $167.7K-$281.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,876/3,270
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Aaron's
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 17
Total cost: $275.6K-$707.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 763/1,335
Services
Dry Cleaning & Delivery Services
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 278
Total cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 118
Total cost: $30.9K-$36.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 389/0
Two Men and a Truck International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 167
Total cost: $178K-$548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/1
Painting with a Twist
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 276
Total cost: $93.5K-$131.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
The UPS Store
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 22
Total cost: $148.7K-$347.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,776/0
Minuteman Press International
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 75
Total cost: $66.2K-$221.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/0
RE/MAX
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 76
Total cost: $35K-$250K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,374/24
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 105
Total cost: $75K-$133K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 389/0
Tech
CPR-Cell Phone Repair Franchise Systems
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 180
Total cost: $115.5K-$244.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/4
WSI Digital Marketing
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 184
Total cost: $64.4K-$171.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/2