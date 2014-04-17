Getting Bored of Social Media? You're Not Alone. (Infographic)

April 17, 2014 1 min read

Everyone may be on social media, but not everyone’s loving it.

People are getting tired of overshares, being contacted by people they don’t want to talk to and constantly being hit with other people’s thoughts. With more than 1 billion tweets sent every 48 hours, it’s no wonder users are suffering from content overload, according to this infographic by mobile discovery startup Delvv.

With 1 in 5 Americans regretting at least one tweet, comment or text they send each month, it’s no wonder people are taking breaks from social media. (Especially this time of year, with 48% of Protestants, and 31% of Christians shunning technology for Lent.)

Take a look at the full infographic below.

