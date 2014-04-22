Startup

This Startup Aims to Be the Tesla of Mattresses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Cumbersome, costly and touting a puzzlingly opaque sales model, a startup called Casper saw the $13 billion mattress industry as one in need of a serious reawakening.

“The industry is bloated with sales commissions, excess SKU creation, and retail rip-offs,” said Philip Krim, the company’s CEO, and one of its five founders. “You can’t choose the right bed by lying down in a crowded showroom with a salesperson hovering overhead.”

To upend this paradigm, Casper will vend a single mattress model -- available in six standard sizes -- directly to consumers online at CasperSleep.com. Prices are a third of those at Sleepy’s or competing department stores, the company said. A twin bed sells for $500, for instance, while a California King will run $950.

Related: How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

But perhaps most impressive -- thanks to a patented German compression machine -- mattresses are shipped for free “in a box that fits in the trunk of a standard taxi cab.” New York orders, in fact, can be delivered within hours via Uber, or even on a Zipments cargo bike, the company boasts.

See the packing and unboxing process here:

The 10-inch mattresses, which are American manufactured, contain both latex foam and memory foam that contour to the body while remaining cool and bouncy to the touch, said Jeff Chapin, Casper co-founder and head of product.

The company offers returns within 40 days, with all used mattresses being donated to local charities.

Casper, which has raised $1.85 million in seed funding to date, operates a vertically-integrated business model that bares a striking resemblance to buzzy electric car company Tesla.

By helming its own manufacturating and retail models, the company is able to aim for blunt transparency and greater value, it said.

Related: Is It Time to Call Tesla the Future of Made In America? Not Quite.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup

This Startup Aims to Be the Tesla of Mattresses

Startup

This Startup Wants to Protect Your Startup From 'Bad Actors'

Growth Strategies

Top 30 Startups to Watch 2013