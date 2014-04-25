Goodbye, Car Wash: Nissan Develops 'Self-Cleaning' Car

April 25, 2014 1 min read

Unless you're a kid, and get to sit back with snacks while you're chauffeured through all the bubbles and steam, going to the car wash can kind of suck.

Luckily, thanks to Nissan, car washes may soon be a thing of the past: The Yokohama, Japan-based car company is developing "the first 'self-cleaning' car prototype."

While it's a sci-fi headline, the reality is slightly less dramatic. (There are no robots involved.) Instead, Nissan is developing a high-tech paint job, one that repels mud, rain, spray, frost, sleet, standing water and everyday dirt. The company predicts that the paint means "drivers may never have to clean their car again."

The nano-paint technology has been applied to all-new European market Nissan Note, the company said.

For now, Nissan doesn't have plans to offer the self-cleaning paint on production models. The 'self-cleaning' car will instead be tested in Europe over the next few months.

Check out Nissan's nano-paint in action below.

