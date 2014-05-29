VC 100

VC 100: The Top Venture Capital Firms Backing U.S. Startups

The rise in venture capital funding in 2013 is proving that the industry still has legs despite hitting a post-recession trough in 2009. Venture capitalists invested $29.4 billion in 3,995 deals in 2013, an increase of 7 percent in dollars and a 4 percent increase in deals over the prior year, according to the PwC/NVCA MoneyTree™ Report.

The boost came from Internet companies, which captured $7.1 billion, the highest level of Internet investment since 2001. Investments into Software also reached the highest level since 2000.

Investments in seed and early stage companies rose by the double-digits, at 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively; while expansion and later stage rose by only 4 and 1 percent, respectively.

View the Full List: Entrepreneur's VC 100 & Interactive Timelines

For companies receiving venture capital for the first time, there was a 14 percent rise in dollars while the number of deals increased 3 percent compared to 2012. Industries receiving the most dollars in first-time financings in 2013 were Software, Biotechnology and Media & Entertainment. 

Below is PitchBook's listing of the most active venture firms funding seed and early-stage companies in the U.S. To view the research platform's full VC 100 list, click here.

Top 25 Early-stage Firms

