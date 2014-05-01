Technology

Snapchat Adds Texting, Video-Chat Capabilities

In order to stake a greater claim within the scorching mobile messaging space, Snapchat has announced the addition of two new features aimed to enrich its user experience beyond mere disappearing images.

In an update called Chat, new abilities include ephemeral text messaging and video conversations, Snapchat announced today in a blog entry entitled, ‘Putting the Chat into Snapchat.’

To text, users swipe right on a contact in order to start a conversation. Tapping on certain messages will save them, while the app automatically deletes everything else.

In the midst of a conversation, if the other party also happens to be signed onto Snapchat, a camera button turns blue and video calling becomes automatically enabled.

While holding down this blue button temporarily activates the camera, letting go instantly turns it off. Users can also switch between backward and forward-facing cameras by swiping from the bottom of their mobile screens to the top.

See the new features in action below:

