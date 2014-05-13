Advertising

Like Airbnb, Birchbox Jumps to TV with First Commercial

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

This week, luxury beauty-subscription service Birchbox rolled out their its first ever television commercial, with the tag line "Open for Beautiful." 

The TV spot will begin airing nationally in May -- including in markets like New York, Atlanta and Chicago. True to form for a company whose mission is focused on personalization, on Birchbox's revamped website customers can also shop for the products and looks featured in the ad.

This move marks another step the digital company is taking to continue to raise its profile and grow its business. Earlier this spring, founders Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp also revealed plans to open their first physical retail store in New York City.

Related: How Cherishing Mistakes, Being Clueless and Stress Fests Helped Birchbox's Success

But Birchbox isn't the only digitally-minded startup on the rise that's taken to more traditional means of getting the word out. Self-described "community-hospitality company," Airbnb which released its first TV commercial last year, which featured six-second Vine videos in a four-minute spot.

The startup is again taking to the airwaves with its global campaign called "Views," which includes a 60-second spot that will be shown not only online but in movie theaters (AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas) in the U.S. and U.K. and on JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines

Looking to take on HotelTonight, Airbnb also announced the launch of two new features this week, meant to help the spur-of-the-moment travelers looking for immediate accommodations or planning a weekend away. One is a list of places that are immediately available (shown on mobile devices), and the other is for weekend getaways. The services will initially only be available in the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets but will launch in other cities soon.

Related: Business Travelers Take to Airbnb-Style Accommodations

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

5 Reasons Why You Should Still Be Advertising on Facebook

Facebook and Google Are Not So High On Cannabis

Advertising

Social Media Analysis Shows Nike Scored a Major Win With Kaepernick Ad